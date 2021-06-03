Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has asked for the quick take-off of the Flour Mills Nigeria Plc project in Toto local governments area.

Sule said it is important for timely and speedy implementation to be set as his administration is in a hurry to industrialise the state and to tap from the numerous advantages.

The governor stated this yesterday when he visited the Flour Mill of Nigeria corporate headquarters in Lagos.

His visit came a few days after the signing of the MoU that saw Flour Mills Nigeria Plc investing $300 million to establish a sugar factory in the state.

At the meeting, the management promised faithful implementation of the project as soon as land survey and compensations were completed.

The project will be located on about 20,000 hectares of land in Toto council.