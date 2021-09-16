Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State is expected to reconstitute his cabinet shortly after the forthcoming local government council polls in the state billed for October 6, 2021.

LEADERSHIP gathered from a credible source that the governor wanted to complete the congresses and local government polls before reconstituting his cabinet.

Sule dissolved his cabinet and laid off some aides on the 30th August, while he reappointed the commissioner of Justice, Dr Abdulkarim Kana, two other advisers and some aides.

The source said the governor wanted to choose his cabinet wisely not to make mistake of the past where some of his appointees were unproductive and could not pull weight in their communities.

Our correspondent gathered that some of the former commissioners had been running from pillar to post, begin some well to do persons and traditional rulers, to talk to the governor to bring them back.