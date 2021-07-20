Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule has commissioned a multi-million naira Lafia City Mall, built by a private firm, the Wave Mart Group, and urged more investors to come to the state because of the relative peace in the state.

Shortly before cutting the tape to open the Lafia City Mall for business at the weekend, Sule said the commissioning of the edifice, is a testimony of the prevailing peace in the state.

The governor said there is no better time for any investor that is interested in doing business in Nasarawa State than now that his administration has worked tirelessly to ensure that there is peace and security for businesses to thrive.

In a welcome address, the chairman of the Wave Mart Group, Umaru Emmanuel, said the commissioning of the Lafia City Mall, brought the number of investments by his firm to three, stressing that, with Lafia now a city, it can also boast of a mall, which is one of the features of the modern city.

While appreciating the owners of the mall for undertaking such capital-intensive venture in Lafia, the state capital, Sule reiterated that his administration would continue to put measures in place, for the benefit of the people.

The governor thanked the chief executive officer of the Lafia City Mall, Mr Umaru Emmanuel, for his concern for the plight of the youths and for the need to impact skills on youths of the state, in order to make them useful not only to themselves but the society.

Sule used the opportunity of the event, to disclose plans by his administration, to establish industrial zones in Karu and Lafia local government areas, with President Muhammadu Buhari, approving the setting up of an Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Institute in Lafia.

The governor informed that, with the Lafia Technical Institute completed, his administration is approaching the BPP, with a view to equipping the various workshops in the institute with a view to impacting desirable skills in youths, as well as graduates.

He added that following the establishment of the Nasarawa State Investment Development Agency (NASIDA), the government has signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the 13, 000 hectares of land in Gurku/Kabusu, which has also been earmarked for industrial use.