Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has empowered 40 youths and women in the state with N50,000 each, as part of his administration’s effort to boost the socio-economic and political emancipation of his people.

These pioneer beneficiaries of the planned three-month interval programme, were drawn from Udi and Ezeagu local government area councils, comprising 20 youths and 20 women.

Ugwuanyi, who spoke during the inauguration of ward executives/empowerment, organised by the Udi/Ezeagu Progressive Alliance (UEPA) in support of his developmental strides and peace in the state, commended the group, led by Ozo Onyebuchi Ani for galvanising and supporting youths to discourage them from indulging in criminal activities.

The governor, who urged the beneficiaries to judiciously utilise the money given to them, said he considered women, as they stand a better chance to uplift the nation.”

The director-general, UEPA, Ozo Ani said the empowerment programme, “is to promote the welfare of Udi and Ezeagu youths in the face of harsh economic realities.”

Commending the gesture, governor Ugwuanyi stressed need for the group to accommodate more women of Udi and Ezeagu LGAs in the empowerment programme to enable them benefit accordingly, while urging them to continue to pray for his administration and the progress of the state.

The inauguration of the UEPA ward executives, which took place at Christ the King Parish, Ngwo Uno, Udi LGA, also witnessed the inauguration of Ugwuanyi’s chief of Staff, Rt Hon Dr Festus Uzor, as the patron of UEPA.

The director-general, Ani, disclosed that UEPA is a registered socio-political organisation that started with about 416 members across the 40 political wards of Udi and Ezeagu, but currently, has 1, 916 members. He expressed optimism that the figure would grow to 5,000 members by the end of 2022.

He described governor Ugwuanyi as a peaceful leader whose developmental strides and leadership style of inclusiveness are uncommon in the annals of the state.

Chairman of the occasion, Ozo (Dr.) Ferdinand Anikwe, thanked the leadership and members of UEPA for honouring him as their patron and urged them to continue to support the existing peace and good government.