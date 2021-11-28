Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has assured people of the state that water supply challenges would become history as soon as the French Development Agency (AFD)-supported water projects come fully on stream in a few months.

The Ugwuanyi administration is participating in the AFD support to the 3rd National Urban Water Sector Reform Project which will deliver end-to-end water supply solution in Enugu metropolis.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Water-on-Wheels Enterprise, an initiative of Ingrace Group designed to deliver potable water to points of need through mobile application order and other ancillary services to complement the remarkable efforts of the state government to ensure steady water supply, Gov. Ugwuanyi disclosed that within the AFD implementation plan, the detailed engineering design of works component of the project was in progress.

The governor, who highlighted the progress made by his administration in providing potable water for people of the state in spite of the heavy challenges it met on ground in the water sector, added that the tender for rehabilitation of Oji and Ajali water schemes (including water treatment plants) and other works would commence by the end of this year.

According to him, the dilapidated water pipeline networks in Enugu metropolis will be replaced with new ones while new estate developments and unserved neighbourhoods will be connected to the public water supply system.

Ugwuanyi who stated that at inception he met a heavily challenged water sector especially at the production end, said the Oji River and Ajali water schemes were decrepit with daily water production far below their installed capacities while the 9th Mile Crash Borehole Programme was comatose and its major installations had been vandalized, occasioning grossly inadequate potable water supply to Enugu city.

On progress made by his administration in providing potable water, the governor listed as follows: “Emergency rehabilitation of Oji and Ajali water schemes resulting in improved water supply to most parts of Enugu city including GRA, New Haven, Asata, some parts of Independence Layout, Achara Layout, Trans-Ekulu and Coal Camp areas, etc.