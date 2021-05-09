By OBINNA OGBONNAYA, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi, yesterday announced the lifting of the suspension placed on his aides following the communal clash that erupted between the people of Ezza and Ezza Effuim communities in Ohaukwu local government area of the state.

The governor had during the heat of the crisis that led to the killing of over 15 persons and the destruction of several properties suspended most of his aides from the two warring communities.

In a Statement signed by the commissioner for information and state orientation, Barr. Uchenna Orji, he noted that the lifting of the suspension was as a result of the peace that had returned to the two communities and the resolve of the stakeholders to ensure continued peace in the area.

The statement said; “Following the peace that has returned to Effium/Ezza Effium communities and the resolve of the stakeholders of the community to keep the peace, Governor David Umahi has passionately and graciously approved the lifting of the suspension placed on political office holders from Effium/Ezza Effium communities.”

Barr Orji noted that the suspended political office holders were consequently directed to resume duties with effect from May 1, 2021.

Those suspended include Barr. Frank Onwe, Senior Special Assistant on Airport Project, Sir, Emmanuel Uzor, Special Assistant on Food and Vegetable Market Development, Chief Nichodemus Omenka, Secretary, Ebonyi State Universal Besic Education Board and Hon. Uzim Bernard Member Ebonyi State Local Government Advisory Committe.

Others include, Mrs. Ogwale Eucharia, Development Center Coordinator, Effium South, Hon. Agbo Sunday, Coordinator Effium Development Center, Dr. Ignatius Una Nwokporo, Rtd. Permanent Secretary, 19 Senior Technical Advisers, 10 Management Committee Members and 4 Liaison officers.