Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has announced the immediate suspension of the coordinator of Ishielu Development Centre, James Abba.

In a statement he signed, the secretary to the state government and coordinating commissioner, Dr. Kenneth Ugballa, said the suspension was as a result of his alleged roles in Ezillo crisis that had claimed the lives of some Ebonyi people.

The statement directed the suspended coordinator to hand over all government property in his possession to the Secretary to the State Government not later than 4pm yesterday15th August. According to the SSG, the Ccoordinator is also advised to ensure strict compliance to the directive.

Abba is the third in a row of two months to have been suspended by the state governor.