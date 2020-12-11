The Caretaker Committee of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman in Ebonyi State, Elder Fred Udeogu has dragged the State Chief Judge, Justice Anselm Nwigwe before the National Judicial Council (NJC) and

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) over allegations bothering on obnoxious ex parte injunction in the suit challenging Governor Dave Umahi’s decision on the suspension of the PDP’s State Executive Committee.

The caretaker committee chairman had in the 4-page petition dated 7th December, 2020 addressed to the NJC and CJN called for immediate investigation into the quick re-assignment of the case by the Chief Judge of Ebonyi State, to himself after the visit of the Governor of the State, Chief Dave Umahi.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Udeogu explained that Hon. Justice Ngene recused himself from hearing the matter following the objection raised by one of the respondents, that he had a blood relationship with Ebonyi State Governor, who had shown more than passive interest in the matter, adding that the case was therefore subsequently remitted to the Chief Judge for re-assignment on the said 2nd December, 2020.

He however expressed shock that, the Chief Judge who met with the Governor on the 4th December, 2020, who is sponsoring the Plaintiffs in the said matter for his political gains, quickly assigned the matter to himself.

Advertisements

Udeogu further observed that, sequel to the meeting between the Chief Judge and the Governor on the 3rd December, 2020, at about 1pm, I got information that the Chief Judge of Ebonyi State, who had assigned the after to himself after the meeting with the Governor, sat and granted an ex parte application restraining the Caretaker Committee from acting.

He further argued that the “application was heard in an empty

courtroom with only a seat for Mr. Roy O. Umahi Nweze, the younger

brother to the Governor, and another table and seat for the Chief

Judge, as no other person, including members of the public could gain

entrance into the Court, as the seats in the Court were all removed

preparatory to the legal year fixed for the next day.”

While describing the action of the Chief Judge as “very

disappointing”, he called for the Council’s intervention, stressing

that: “If nothing is done urgently to forestall future occurrences,

and correct the bad impression, given by the conducts of the Chief

Judge of Ebonyi State, the image of the Judiciary in the State, will

be exposed to public ridicule.”

According to the petitioner: “The matter was remitted for

re-assignment on the 2nd of December, 2020, the Chief Judge

re-assigned it to himself and granted and ex parte order on the 3rd

December, 2020.

“I further urge you most respectfully Sir, to investigate the

circumstances surrounding the sitting of the Court in a day, when

there was absolutely no seat in the Court, consequent upon the leak

year which was coming up the next day.

“I respectfully further urge you to investigate the circumstances

surrounding the speedy grant of an ex parte order on the 3rd of

December 2020, behind the back of parties who were in Court, on the

2nd of December 2020, the previous day, without as much as, putting

them on notice,” he noted.