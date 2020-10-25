Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has relaxed the curfew imposed on the state from 6pm to 6am.

This is even as he announced the inauguration of the Imo State Special Youth Empowerment and Intervention Programme (IMYEIP), to equip youths with take-off grant for their own business ventures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uzodimma commended Imo youths for calling off the #ENDSARS protests# saying he was proud of them adding that they “demonstrated uncommon maturity and patriotism in a uniquely troubled time of our nation”.

He maintained that the youths as a duty must stop all unpatriotic elements from manipulating other few youths who are still vulnerable to their antics.

The Governor maintained that credible intelligence reports his disposal indicate that those behind the vicious burning Police of Stations, courts, INEC offices and Local government Headquarters in different parts of the state are not from Imo State but point to the fact that they are mercenaries hired to wreck havocked in the state.

He warned that those behind the destruction will be apprehended and will face the full wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, the Governor announced

the introduction the Imo State Special Youth Empowerment and Intervention Programme (IMYEIP), which will be managed by the State’s Ministry of Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship and will be rolled out on Tuesday October 27th, 2020.

He announced N2billion initial take off grant out of the N6billion total sum.

According to him, 5000 Imo Youths who have already been trained in different skills are to be given their start up capital soon.

Further he disclosed that the ministry will work out the details for this in addition to the time table for other training sessions.