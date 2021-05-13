ADVERTISEMENT

By Angela Nkwo-Akpolu, Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has dissolved the State Executive Council (SEC) comprising 26 commissioners.

He, however, retained the commissioners for information, Hon Declan Emelumba; works, Chief Ralph Nwosu; women affairs, Chief Nkechi Ugwu; sports, Chief Dan Ogu.

He also retained the commissioners for finance, technology, and tourism. Emelumba said Governor Uzodimma dissolved the cabinet to enable him rejig it for greater efficiency. He promised that the reconstitution of the cabinet will not be long.

