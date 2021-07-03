The chairman of Anambra State chapter of governorship primary election appeal committee, who is also Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has assured the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee that the Anambra State All Progressives Congress (APC), Governorship Primary Election Appeal Committee under his leadership, would execute its assignment without fear or fervor and in line with the party’s constitution.

In a statement by director-general, Gombe Government, Ismaila Uba Misili, Yahaya stated this shortly after his five-man appeal committee was inaugurated at the national headquarters of the APC in Abuja.

According to Misili, the governor remarked that election petitions and all processes involved in democratic chain of action are normal, stressing that his committee would be fair and just to all in line with the laid down procedures of the pa

Yahaya said: “As democrats we are aware of the processes and as you rightly observed, you expect us to be fair, just and equitable in handling this assignment.

“So, I want to assure you, and through you, all the parties involved, that we shall discharge our duties without fear or fervor and we shall be fair and just in accordance with the guidelines of the party and in accordance with the constitution of the party.”