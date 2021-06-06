Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has bagged the 2020 Blueprint newspaper’s governor of the year award in healthcare delivery.

The award is in recognition of his administration’s performance and giant strides in the health sector.

The governor was presented the award alongside winners of other categories including former president Goodluck Jonathan, Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum and his Cross River State counterpart, Prof. Ben Ayade among others.

The event was held during the annual lecture and impact series/awards ceremony, organised by Blueprint newspaper m at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

The governor had earlier this year received similar awards from Business Day and National Pilot Newspapers also in recognition of his performance and achievements.

Yahaya was represented at the occasion by his special adviser, Abuja Liaison office, Hon. Usman Aliyu Garry and director-general federal government bureau, Mr Nuhu Sada.

Speaking on behalf of the governor, Garry appreciated the newspaper for recognising the modest efforts of the governor in repositioning the health sector in Gombe State, saying the award would spur Yahaya to continue with his selfless service to the people and humanity.