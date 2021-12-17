Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has warned criminal elements terrorising innocent people in the state to leave or face the full wrath of the law.

Governor Bello gave the warning yesterday in Kabba during the funeral ceremony of the wife of Kogi State Speaker, Hon. Matthew Kolawole, who died on December 5, 2021.

He said the current administration will never relent in its effort at enforcing the law that would guarantee the safety and peaceful coexistence of the people of Kogi State, noting that the opportunistic attacks and the kidnapping of the mother of his chief of staff and the armed robbery at Egbe in Yagba West local government area recently would not go without arresting the perpetrators of the heinous crimes.

He said, “I am assuring the citizens of the state that Kogi state will still maintain its status of being the safest and secured state in the country.

“The criminals, kidnappers, armed robbers will not escape, they will be apprehended and be prosecuted according to the law of the land as Kogi state is not a safe haven for any criminal to practice their dubious trade” he said.

While eulogising the late Esther Kolawole, Governor Bello urged the widower to take heart over the loss, saying the deceased had touched many lives positively while she was alive which he noted accounted for the many testimonies from the people that have benefitted from her kind gesture.

“Death is inevitable and nobody knows when it will come; therefore, it is incumbent on us as humans to utilize our time to do good things that will earn us favour from God. I am happy today because my sister, the wife of my speaker, had effected positive change in the lives of those she encountered while on this earth.

“I am using this medium to call on Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion or political affiliations to always strive hard in extending hands of fellowship to the less privileged in the society so that at all time God can have mercy and protect our lives” the Governor preached.

Kolawole commended the governor for his support during the trying moment that ended his wife’s life on earth, and urged people to always do things that will be a source of their remembrance after their demise.

The officiating minister, Pastor Emmanuel Benjamin in his sermon, cautioned leaders to always bear in mind that the positions they are occupying is on trust, stressing that one day God Almighty will call them to give vivid account of their stewardship, while on earth.