The people of Kiri and Kupaland community in Kabba-Bubu local government area of Kogi State has appealed to the state governor, Yahaya Bello to upgrade the traditional stool of Olu-kiri in Kiri Kingdom to a first class chief status.

They made the appeal at a press conference held to herald the four days of activities marking the 20th anniversary of coronation of Olu-kiri of Kiri Kingdom, Chief Olu Jerome Mosiko, popularly known as Jem-Kiri, at the weekend in Abuja.

Chairman of the central planning committee, Prof Olu Obafemi, said that the traditional institution of Olu-kiri dated back to pre-colonial era and wondered why recently created chiefdoms have been elevated above Kiri Kingdom.

“We call on the executive governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, to correct the mistake of not elevating the Olu-kiri stool to first class status in the last upgrading exercise.

“This is a stool that has been graded since the 19th century, it is unimaginable that recently created chiefdoms have been inadvertently elevated above Kiri Kingdom. I believe His Excellency was not presented with the facts hence this mistake,” he said.

Obafemi added that as peace loving people of Kiri kingdom they would keep appealing to the state government to upgrade the stool, saying it would provide opportunities for Olukiri to honour deserving sons of the Kiri Kingdom.

“It will provide an opportunity for the Olukiri to honour some deserving sons of Kiri Kingdom with chieftaincy titles, give posthumous awards to some enterprising individuals, as well as bestow honourary Kiri citizenship on some notable Nigerians, who have over the years been friends of Kiri Kingdom,” he said.

