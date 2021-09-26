Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, yesterday assured Hara Foam and Chemical Limited that the state government will continue to support the company and other similar investors in the quest to promote economic activities in the state.

He gave the assurance while commissioning a multi-million naira Hara Foam Factory in Liji quarters of Gombe metropolis.

Represented by the commissioner for Trade, Industry and Tourism, Nasiru Mohammed Aliyu, the governor said, “Today’s commissioning of this gigantic factory marks an important milestone in the local foam manufacturing industry not just to Gombe State but to Nigeria as a whole.

“It is also of great significance to the promotion of good health and household comfort as the company is expected to manufacture sufficient products that will meet the demands of the whole North-Eastern States and beyond.

“We are indeed very proud to identify with this laudable project which falls in line with our administration’s agenda for the rapid industrial development of Gombe State”.

Governor Yahaya reiterated his administration’s commitment towards the industrialisation of the state which he said has so far seen the process for the actualization of the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park reaching its peak.

The governor added: “The industrialisation process in Gombe State, coupled with the availability of uninterrupted power and water along the industrial park site as well as the airline operations, will soon turn Gombe State into an industrial hub of the North East sub-region.

“We are all living witnesses to the coming on board of Madugu cement factory. Also Gombe State government has recently engaged the services of consultants to derive maximum benefits from the oil deposits available in the state. This became necessary following the discovery of huge deposits of hydrocarbons which Gombe State is endowed with”.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya stressed that his administration will continue to accord greater priority towards the maintenance of peace and security through the Ministry of Internal Security and Ethical Orientation.

Earlier, the chief executive officer of Hara Foam and Chemicals Ltd , Chief Cosmos Ugwu, commended Governor Yahaya for providing the enabling environment for investors to pick special interest in the State.

“The body language of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya towards making Gombe State the economic hub of the north east and a preferred destination for investors is such that no right thinking business man or woman will leave without coming back to invest”, he said.