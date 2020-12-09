By Our Correspondent

Gombe state governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has expressed grief over the death of Alhaji Idi (Nakudu) Umar, elder brother of former minister of Transport, Sen. Abdullahi Idris Umar, Galadiman Yamaltu.

Alhaji Idi died yesterday in Abuja at the age of 68 after a protracted illness.

In a condolence message, Governor Yahaya described the deceased as a gentleman, unassuming and a wonderful personality who will be sorely missed by not only members of his family and associates but the state in general.

“The news of the death of Alhaji Idi is quite saddening, though as Muslims we must take solace in the fact that death is inevitable as ‘What Allah Has taken belongs to Him and to Him belongs what he granted and He has an appointed time for everything.”

The governor, on behalf of the government and people of Gombe state, conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Sen. Abdullahi Idris Umar and the entire members of Hinna community in Yamaltu Emirate over the huge loss, praying Almighty Allah to forgive the deceased’s shortcomings and reward his good deeds with Aljannat Firdaus.