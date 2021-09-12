Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya is highly elated over the promotion of Gombe United back to the National Premier Football League, NPFL since their relegation in 2018/ 2019 season.

The visibly happy Governor Inuwa, while reacting to the victory of the Savannah scorpions in the super 8 play-off matches, hailed the team’s management, led by the Chairman, Dr. Lanre Daniel and the players for putting up superlative performance, saying ” We are proud of the boys and their management team for making us proud and giving the entire sports loving people of Gombe State something to cheer and cherish”.

He noted that the players had demonstrated resilience, capability,

discipline and tactical know- how during their matches and urged them to maintain the spirit in the Premier League and continue to do the state proud.

He assured the players and the management that his administration will continue to invest in sports development in the state.