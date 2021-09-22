Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has approved the extension of the tenure of the Provost and the Registrar of the College of Nursing and Midwifery, Gombe, for another 3 months with effect from September 20, 2021.

The Hon. Commissioner for Higher Education, Hon Meshack Audu Lauco, who conveyed the Governor’s approval in a statement, also disclosed that a visitation panel will be set up to look into the affairs of the college since its inception.

He added that the governor has also directed that an advertisement for the two positions be placed in 2 National Dailies with immediate effect.