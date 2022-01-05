Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has said healthcare system reform will continue to remain one of the priorities of his government.

The governor gave the indication when he undertook an unscheduled inspection visit to the ongoing reconstruction work at the General Hospital, Bajoga in Funakaye local government area.

He was conducted round by the site engineer, Alkasim Jaudo, who briefed him on the project’s status.

The governor who inspected some sections of the hospital under construction such as the accident and emergency unit, General Administrative block, Pharmacy, tuberculosis diagnosis and treatment centre among others, expressed satisfaction with the quality of work he saw at the medical facility.

He said given the priority his administration accords to healthcare, similar projects are currently ongoing in all the senatorial zones of the State.

“Aside from this project in Gombe north, also in Gombe south senatorial district, our government is carrying out reconstruction work in Kaltungo general hospital, while in Gombe Central, a befitting multi billion naira General hospital project is also currently ongoing in Kumo”.

“The rationale behind awarding the contract to indigenous companies is to get good results and ensure quality work because no serious indigenous contractor will agree to compromise quality in any projects that their communities stand to benefit”, he added.

Governor Yahaya urged project contractors anywhere in the state to ensure standard in their work.

Appreciating the governor, chairman of Funakaye local government council, Ibrahim Adamu Cheldu, said reconstruction and remodeling of the general hospital, Bajoga, will surely be of great benefit, not only to the people of the area but to including those of neighbouring States of Yobe, Borno and Bauchi.

He said the over 40-year-old healthcare facility did not receive any attention until the coming of the present administration of Governor \Yahaya and as such, the people of the area will forever remain grateful for the gesture.

“Your Excellency, this hospital was built about 40 years ago by your father, the late Alhaji Yahaya Umaru of blessed memory. We are happy and proud to witness a situation where 40 years after, the great Dan Maje is making the difference, remodeling and transforming this facility for the benefit of our people and indeed those of the neighbouring states.