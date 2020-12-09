By Our Correspondent

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya yesterday joined his colleagues from the 36 states of the federation at a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting took place after governors of the governing All Progressives Congress, APC and other members participated at the party’s National Executive Committee ( NEC) meeting with the President in attendance.

During the NEC meeting, resolutions were adopted including the extension of the tenure of the caretaker committee by another six months, to last till June 30, 2021, expulsion of Mr. Hilliard Eta, former vice chairman, South South, for not heeding the directive of the party that all legal cases be withdrawn from the courts, granting of waiver to those who have joined, or want to join the APC, and dissolution of party structures at polling unit, ward, local government, zonal, state levels, with members of the dissolved executive to serve as caretaker committee members.

President Buhari had during the NEC meeting urged members of the governing party to collectively work towards the sustenance of peace, and promotion of more understanding within the party, with a view to consolidating on earlier successes and winning new members.

Governor Yahaya had earlier participated in a meeting of the Progressives Governors Forum held at the Kebbi state Governor’s Lodge on Monday preparatory to the APC NEC meeting.