Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, yesterday presented copies of Gombe State 10-year development plan to minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed.

The governor who was accompanied by the commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Muhammad Gambo Magaji, on a visit to the minister in her office in Abuja also discussed matters of national interest.

The Gombe 10-year development plan is a document that encapsulates an ambitious plan, loaded in socio-economic aspirations and broad in clear objectives of the APC-led administration in Gombe State.

The 10-year development, also known as Development Agenda for Gombe State ( DEVAGOM), is a fitting answer to the remodeling of the state’s pathway towards a realistic and consistent socio-economic development paradigm, properly articulated as a long term visioning and planning that draws on the findings of the 2019 Needs Assessment Report commissioned by Governor Yahaya immediately he was declared governor-elect.

Yahaya expressed hope that the minister of Finance will find the document interesting as it mirrors the essentials of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the basic categories as index of development, which incidentally also has same year (2030) as expiration date for relevant assessment and reflections on the inherent aspirations and deliverables.

As stated in the foreword to the document by Governor Inuwa Yahaya, “The Gombe State Development Plan, with a vision of growth, development, peace and prosperity for all, maps out the way forward for Gombe State and its people to realize their full potentials.”

