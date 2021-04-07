Gombe State government has said it has mapped out plans to modernise Tsangaya system of education in the state to suit 21st century.

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya made the disclosure at a sensitisation workshop organised by Gombe State government through it’s Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) programme in collaboration with Tazkiyah Educational Resource Centre to enlighten stakeholders on the need to adopt modern day approach in implementing Tsangaya system of education to conform with 21st century.

The governor who was represented by Chief of Staff, Government House, Alhaji Abubakar Inuwa Kari, said adopting the modern day approach is by no means changing the traditions of Quranic studies but adding dynamism to the system.

He said since inception in August 2019, BESDA has done creditably well in providing access to conventional education to all children residing in Gombe State, especially for the Almajiri and girl-child across the nooks and crannies of the state.

He said BESDA has equally performed well in improving quality of teaching and learning in formal schools as well as the establishment of about 676 Non-formal learning centres which include Tsangaya and girl-child centres across the State with over 70,000 learners.

“When we came into office in 2019, we made a promise not to leave any child behind in terms of access to affordable and quality education, this led us to declare a State of Emergency in the sector,’’he said.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya paid glowing tribute to the Alarammas (Arabic scholars) for their constant support and solidarity, describing their mammoth presence at the workshop as a demonstration of their acceptance and commitment to the success of BESDA programme in the state.

He said because of their support, the State has recorded a significant milestone within a very short time as BESDA-run centres are now up and running with about 1600 facilitators with a minimum of NCE qualification that have been trained and deployed to teach learners.

The governor said many Muslim countries like Morocco, Sudan, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Pakistan have done well in upgrading the Tsangaya system of Education to meet with current reality.

Delivering a lecture titled “Dynamism of teaching and learning in the 21st century”, the director of Tazkiyah Foundation and Imam of the National Mosque, Abuja, Professor Ibrahim Ahmad Maqari said Islamic scholars need not to be afraid of the BESDA programme as it was introduced to further enhance the holistic mental development of learners at the Tsangaya system.

The Abuja national mosque Imam further said with the fast changing trend in the social, economic, political and cultural dimensions in 21st century, learners at Tsangaya School system need to be introduced to both Islamic and western education so that they can compete favourably with their peers across the world.

While commending the Alarammas for their steadfastness in teaching the glorious Quran to learners, Professor Ibrahim Ahmad Maqari enjoined the scholars not to be conservatives but to be open to new ideas and methods.

Earlier in an address of welcome, the Gombe State coordinator of Better Education Service Delivery for All BESDA, Dr. Abdullahi Bappah Garkuwa said the programme came about through the political sagacity of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya to increase literacy in the State and reposition the educational sector.

He thanked the Alarammas for their continuous support to BESDA programmes, saying their understanding and cooperation led to the successes so far recorded by BESDA.

In their separate goodwill messages, the speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Hon. Abubakar Luggerewo, Senior District head of Gombe, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abubakar Umar and Murshid Baba Liman all supported the need for Alarammas in the State to embrace the 21st century of teaching and learning in both Islamic and western system of education.