Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has admonished Christian Pilgrims from the State to the Kingdom of Jordan to be good Ambassadors of the State while praying for the nation’s continuous peace and tranquility.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya stated this at the farewell ceremony for 72 intending Christian Pilgrims bill to perform the 2020 pilgrimage in the Kingdom of Jordan.

Represented by the State Deputy Governor Dr. Manasseh Daniel Jatau the Governor said considering the numerous challenges confronting the country it behooves the Pilgrims to pray and seek God’s intervention in the nation’s socio-economic and political affairs.

He described the theme for the spiritual journey “Pilgrimage for peace and development as timely and could have come at a time when the country is in dire need of peaceful co-existence, national cohesion and nation building.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya equally admonished the Pilgrims to be good Ambassadors of the State and the country and to desist from any act that will soil the name of the State and the Nation at large.

“You are going to a country that is security conscious so be careful with what you say and who you interact with because anything you say or do can be interpreted in so many ways and can have security implications,” he stated.

He encouraged Christian in the State to cultivate the habit of self-sponsorship to Pilgrimage as a time is coming when the Government cannot afford to shoulder the responsibility of footing the bills of intending pilgrims due to the prevailing economic conditions.

Earlier speaking the Executive Secretary of the Gombe State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board Ishaya Karu said the Kingdom of Jordan was selected as destination for the 2020 Pilgrimage due to the precarious security challenges in the Middle East and the covid-19 restrictions.

He commended Governor Yahaya for offsetting the covid-19 test bill of 72 intending Christian Pilgrims in the State which saw the refund of monies already paid by Pilgrims to their respective accounts.

The Gombe State chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Sunday Congo, had told participants at the ceremony that the essence of pilgrimage was to strengthen the faith of Pilgrims towards God Almighty while praying for a need be it individualistic or National.