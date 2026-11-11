The Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, will present the 2027 Proposed Budget before the Kano State House of Assembly today. He urged the members of the State Executive Council to actively contribute to the review and successful presentation of the proposed 2027 budget, emphasising the core principles of collective responsibility, transparency, and effective governance.

Governor Yusuf made the call during a special meeting of the State Executive Council, yesterday. This was contained in a press release issued by Mustapha Muhammad, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Kano State.

The Governor emphasised that freely expressing views and thoroughly examining the budget components proposed for their respective ministries, departments, agencies, and parastatals would ensure a robust and all-inclusive fiscal plan.

He directed the Commissioner for Planning and Budget to lead the budget discussions, while tasking all other commissioners with reviewing their respective portfolio proposals to make meaningful contributions toward a comprehensive presentation.

During the meeting, Governor Yusuf formally welcomed the newly sworn-in commissioners into the State Executive Council.

He assured them of the administration’s full support and urged existing cabinet members to extend hands of friendship, understanding, and cooperation to foster strong teamwork and enhance service delivery across the state.

He described the upcoming budget as a vital instrument to consolidate existing achievements and accelerate sustainable development across Kano State.

He also expressed appreciation to members of the press for their continued support, professionalism, and partnership with his administration.

Governor Yusuf expressed confidence that through collective commitment, unity, and divine guidance, his administration will continue to fulfill its development objectives for the betterment of the good people of Kano State.