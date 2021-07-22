Borno State governor Babagana Umara Zulum has announced the donation of N10 million to the recuperating soldiers and commended officers and men of the Nigerian Army for the recent successes they recorded in the fight against Boko Haram/ ISWAP terrorists.

He announced the figure when the chief of army staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya paid him a Sallah visit in Maiduguri, the state capital.

He appreciated the wounded soldiers for their gallantry and the sacrifices they have made during their fight with the terrorists.

To those who lost their lives in the line of duty, he prayed for their families to have the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Earlier, General Yahaya had urged the troops to see Eid-el-Kabir as a special reminder of the virtues of loyalty, obedience and sacrifice which are also the hallmark of professional soldiering.

Yahaya also expressed gratitude to the Almighty God for His mercy and guidance over the Nigerian Army while discharging its obligations and constitutional responsibility to Nigerians.

The army chief said this yesterday during his Sallah luncheon with troops of Operation Hadin Kai and recuperating wounded soldiers.

He said the Eid-el-Kabir festival therefore brings an opportunity for the Nigerian Army to reflect and redouble its efforts towards fulfilling its constitutional roles of defeating its adversaries and defend the territorial integrity of Nigeria.