In a bid to curb the incessant farmers and herders clashes in the country, governors of the 36 states of the federation have agreed to adopt ranching and accelerate the national livestock transformation plan.

Ekiti State governor and chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi, disclosed this after a teleconference meeting of the forum.

In a communiqué issued after the meeting, Fayemi stressed the need for the country to transition into modern systems of animal husbandry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Northern governors had earlier agreed to adopt ranching to curb the crisis.

Hinting about the position of the NGF yesterday, Fayemi said, “Following an update from Governors on the various initiatives taken by State governments to address the rising insecurity in the country due to the activities of herdsmen, members reached a consensus on the need for the country to transition into modern systems of animal husbandry that will replace open, night and underage grazing in the country.

“State governments are encouraged to put in place systems to accelerate the grazing initiative of the National Livestock Transformation Plan and ranching in the country.”

The chairman of the NGF said the forum respects the right of abode of all Nigerians and strongly condemn criminality and the ethnic profiling of crime in the country in an effort to frame the widespread banditry and the herders-farmers’ crisis.

He noted: “In the light of the economic and security risks that have arisen from these circumstances, the Forum resolved to urgently convene an emergency meeting of all Governors.

“The chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, provided an update on steps taken by the Governors of the nineteen (19) Northern States and cautioned against the tagging of ethnic groups based on the misbehavior of a few criminally minded individuals.

“He called on State governors to address this matter head-on in their various States”.

Fayemi also said following an update by Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, members resolved to immediately address the misinformation from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources that it has so far registered 4.5 million farmers nationwide under the Agriculture for Food and Jobs Plan (AFJP),a key component of the Nigeria Economic and Sustainability Plan (NESP) designed to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on farmers.

On making COVID-19 vaccines available as soon as possible to Nigerians, Fayemi called on all relevant agencies and public-spirited organizations involved in the procurement of vaccines to work amicably to ensure that the vaccines arrive in the country quickly.

He announced that the NGF will shortly inaugurate an advisory group of experts to provide high-level strategic guidance and support to the NGF on the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines in the short term and the local production of vaccines in the medium to long term.

He said the Forum is also engaging directly with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) to ensure that vaccines are administered equitably, first to workers who are on the frontlines of the pandemic.