Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said governors are worried over rising insecurity in the country, describing the situation as unfortunate.

Governor Ganduje spoke to State House correspondents yesterday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, it is worrisome that criminals could lay siege on governors, even as he wondered what the fate of an ordinary citizen who does not enjoy the sort of security protection of governors would be.

He, however, expressed hope that the situation would get better soon.

He said, “I think it’s unfortunate, but I believe with appointment of the new service chiefs, new strategy would be developed and I think Mr. President has always been serious about this issue, but it’s rather unfortunate.

“Not only governors being attacked, anybody who is attacked in Nigeria, one should be worried because life is life. Certainly we’re worried because a governor is supposed to have some security with him, let alone of an ordinary man who has no security.

“So you can see how serious the situation is. It’s unfortunate, but we believe we will overcome it”.

On why he came to see the president, the governor said the Kano State government was constructing a world-class three-level road interchange to be named after President Buhari in appreciation of his commitment to Kano’s infrastructure development.