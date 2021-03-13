By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, Abuja

Governors of the 36 states of the federation have thrown their weight behind financial autonomy for state legislature and judiciary.

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, disclosed this to State House correspondents yesterday after leading a delegation of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and the chairman of States Legislators Conference to meet with the chief of staff to the president, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, at the presidential villa.

He said modalities for the implementation of the financial autonomy would be finalized on Thursday next week.

The governor was accompanied by Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State who is a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly and his Zamfara State counterpart, Bello Matawalle.

He said, “We are here to meet the chief of staff on the instruction of Mr. President and you can see that the leadership of the Speakers Conference of the states of the federation is here ably led by the chairman.

“It’s all about Order 10 which has to do with the independence, financial autonomy of the legislature and the judiciary at the state level.

“So it’s a continuous meeting and we are going to meet next week Thursday when we hope to finalise on the framework and modalities of implementing the autonomy of the state legislature and the judicial.”

The governors had been accused of frustrating efforts to grant financial autonomy to state legislators and state judiciary.

But Governor Tambuwal said that the governors were in support of financial autonomy for the lawmakers in the states and that there was no impediment towards the implementation of the president’s Executive Order.

“By next week Thursday we will be meeting to finalize the framework. We are all in support of it by the grace of God,” he said.

On the controversy over the payment of N30,000 minimum wage, he said, “Well our chairman (chairman of NGF) and the team of governors forum are meeting with the labour. I don’t want to preempt that meeting please.

“The business of governors is to ensure that there is harmony in the country.”

President Buhari had on May 23, 2020 signed an Executive Order granting the legislature and judiciary financial independence from the executive in the States.

“The president took the action based on the power vested in him as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under Section 5 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as Amended), which extends to the execution and maintenance of the Constitution, laws made by the National Assembly (including but not limited to Section 121(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as Amended), which guarantee financial autonomy of the state legislature and state judiciary,” a statement to this effect had noted.

The new Executive Order provides that “the Accountant-General of the Federation shall by this order and any other such orders, regulations or guidelines as may be issued by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, authorise the deduction from source in the course of Federation Accounts Allocation from the money allocated to any state of the federation that fails to release allocation meant for the state legislature and state judiciary in line with the financial autonomy guaranteed by Section 121(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999.”