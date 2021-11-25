The Giwa Local Government (LG) team has qualified for the final of the governor’s cup 2020 after defeating their opponent from Kudan local government in the encounter that ended 2:1 in favour of the Giwa boys.

The Giwa team drew the first blood towards the end of the first half through their Hamza Toure who neatly converted a kick from the left wing into the net of their opponent unchallenged and ended the first half 1:0

When hostilities resumed during the second half of the game, the Kudan players came back smoking and levelled up the score 1:1.

Again, another opportunity was given to them to have an edge over their opponent when the referee awarded them a penalty but they failed to covert it to a goal.

The Giwa boys left no one in doubt when they brilliantly took a good advantage of a corner kick and neatly converted it into another goal to increase the tally 2:1.

Efforts by the Kudan players to level up the score before the final whistle fails to yield the desired results as the match ended 2:1 in favour of Giwa LG at regulation time.

The second semi finals will be between Kubau LGA and Kaura LGA.

Speaking on the governor’s cup, the Kaduna State Football Association (FA) Chairman, Hon. Kassim Sherreef commended the teams for their commitment.

He said, the competition could not be brought to a conclusion last yet due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

“We are committed to end the competition this year and possibly commence the 2021 version, the players have shown so much of discipline and am very impressed with their performances so far.

” The finals will be very colourful as dignitaries including the governor are expected to grace it” he said.