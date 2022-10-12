Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello and the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahya Abubakar have again harped on the need for love, peace and tolerance, as some Muslims celebrated the Eid-el-Maulud.

The governor noted that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) had lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation by all adherents of the religion.

He urged the Muslim Ummah to always show humility, tolerance, gratitude, care and love to one another as the list virtues are the most important ones that guarantee peaceful co-existence and progress of any society.

Governor Sani Bello reminded the Muslim Ummah that humanity is fast losing its essence because of the obvious disregard to the teachings and practice of the two major religions

Also speaking on the occasion, the Etsu Nupe and chairman Niger State Traditional Rulers Council urged Muslims to reflect on the virtues of love, tolerance and compassion as exemplified by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Etsu Nupe made the call yesterday at his Wadata Palace, Bida, during the Maulud celebration marking the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Alhaji Abubakar appealed to Muslim faithful in the country to always emulate Prophet Muhammad’s shining virtues of compassion, tolerance and commitment to peace for a better future of the country.

He said that Prophet of Islam was famous for his respect for life, tolerance and avoiding violence against the innocent.

Similarly, governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma has felicitated with the Muslim Ummah in Imo State and beyond on the occasion of the commemoration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

The governor said, “On behalf of the government and good people of Imo State, I felicitate with the Muslim Ummah in Imo State and across the nation, as they celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

“It is my prayer that God’s blessings shall light up the path that leads to happiness, peace and success for the good of all. Happy Eid-el-Maulud.”

Governor Uzodimma also thanked God for granting the Muslim community the opportunity to witness this year’s celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

He urged them to continue to pursue the virtues of handwork and peaceful disposition espoused by Prophet Muhammad to their fellow human beings, irrespective of creed, ethnicity, social standing and ideology.