State governors yesterday blew hot over the growing spate of insecurity in the country, especially banditry in the North, saying they will get to the root of the matter and address the issues fueling it.

Specifically, the governors said they were tired and frustrated by kidnapping, banditry and other forms of criminality happening in Katsina State and other parts of the country.

The chairman of the Nigerian Governor’s Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, who made the governors’ position assured that states and the federal government were working together to end all criminal activities across the country.

Governor Fayemi spoke in Katsina State when he led three governors on a solidarity visit to Governor Aminu Masari over the recent abduction of students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara.

He said, “We are all tired, we are all frustrated that these issues are happening. But we know that with concerted efforts on our part as governors and the commitment of the federal government, the professional conduct of our security services and our social investment programme intensified, we shall see the end of these criminality, brigandage in our states.

“For us, the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), we believe that we not only have to be on top of banditry, kidnapping and criminality generally, but we also have to be on top of the causes of these problems.

“Social inequality and poverty are key issues and we need to ensure

that our governments, our states pry away our young people from the merchants of death who are using them as cannon fodder for this criminal brigandage.

“We can only do that through providing them with alternative means of livelihood and support system that will not entice them to these elements that are endangering the whole of our country.

“And this is something that we are committed to as governors, in working with Mr President, so that we don’t keep on talking about something over and over again”.

Fayemi said that the governors were in Katsina in solidarity with their Katsina counterpart and the people of the state.

“We reassure and give the people hope that help is on the way and that the end is not as far as we all think,” he stated.

He further said that governors would work together to return the country to peace, progress, development and prosperity.

Other members of the delegation were the governors of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, Kebbi State, Abubakar Bagudu and Jigawa, Badaru Abubakar.

Why Terrorists Target Schools – Mohammed

Meanwhile, the minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said terrorists target schools for abduction of vulnerable children to embarrass the government and inflict damage on the credibility of the nation.

Mohammed who was reacting to the abduction and rescue of 344 schoolboys in Kankara, and 80 Islamic school students both in Katsina State as well as 110 schoolgirls in Dapchi, Yobe, in 2018, on a Special Forum of the News Agency of Nigeria, said attacks on such soft targets were deliberate because it would attract global concerns.

“These are all terrorists who want to embarrass the government and catch the attention of the entire world. The psychology is to inflict the most serious damage on the credibility of a country, giving the impression that if you cannot protect the most vulnerable in the country, such government is incompetent,’’ he said.

The minister, however, commended the nation’s security and intelligence agencies for their promptness, synergy, and professionalism in ensuring the rescue of the victims.

He noted that no country in the world is immune to terrorist attacks. He continued: “The US with its entire technology and intelligence prowess could not avert the 9/11 which cost almost 2,000 lives.

“With all its acclaimed security expertise, the US could not save almost 200 children killed and injured in various school shooting incidents between 2010 and today.

“The MH13, which is a militant group cult group based in Los Angeles, has been tormenting the US for decades. France has lost about 289 people to terrorists between 2010 and today.

“Only recently, in March 2019, 49 people were shot dead in shootings at two mosques in Christ Church in New Zealand”.

Mohammed further noted that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government met the Boko Haram and banditry challenges.

He pointed out that the approach of the government in confronting insecurity was better and more effective than any previous administration.

He added: “In 2014 when a similar abduction happened in Chibok, Borno state, the government then took three whole weeks before any meaningful action was taken.

“The parents of the victims were blamed at a time when they said they did not cooperate by giving the names, addresses, ages and sex to help in the rescue mission.

“On our part, we did not wait for that; we were bold, focused and went straight into action to rescue the children”.

As part of lessons learnt from the abductions, the minister said state governments were advised to be proactive.

The minister gave an assurance that the administration would continue to work toward providing adequate security for not only students but Nigerians in general.

DSS Uncovers Plot To Bomb Public Facilities

Meanwhile, the Department of State Services (DSS) has raised the alarm over plans to bomb public facilities by some criminal elements during the yuletide.

Spokesperson of the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, who disclosed this last night, said the planned dastardly acts are to be executed through the use of explosives, suicide bombing and other dangerous weapons.

The DSS, however, called on citizens to be extra vigilant and report strange movements and indeed, all suspicions around them to security and law enforcement agencies.

He said, “The DSS wishes to inform the public about plans by some criminal elements to carry out violent attacks on public places including key and vulnerable points during the yuletide seasons.

“The planned dastardly acts are to be executed through the use of explosives, suicide bombing and other dangerous weapons.

“The objective is to create a general sense of fear among the people and subsequently undermine the government.

“Against this backdrop, citizens are called upon to be extra vigilant and report strange movements and indeed, all suspicions around them to security and law enforcement agencies.”

The DSS also noted that on its part, it was “collaborating with other sister agencies to ensure that adequate measures are put in place for protection of lives and property”.

It stated: “To further achieve this purpose, the Service has provided these emergency response numbers 08132222105 and 09030002189 for urgent contacts. It is also using this opportunity to unveil its interactive website www.dss.gov.ng for public communication support.

“Everyone is encouraged to take advantage of these platforms and similar ones provided by related agencies to timely reach and avail them (security agencies) of required information.”

The Service advised those planning to cause chaos and damage to public peace to desist from such as it will stop at nothing to apprehend and bring them to justice.

Troops Rescue 10 Kidnapped Victims In Zamfara, Kill 2 Bandits In Benue In a related development, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI have rescued 10 kidnapped victims in Zamfara State.

The coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche said the troops on 20 December, 2020 responded to a distress call on bandits’ activities at Yenyewa village where they made contact and engaged the armed bandits in gun battle.

He noted that the troops overwhelmed the criminals with superior firepower and forced them to abandon 10 kidnapped victims before fleeing in disarray.

He added that the rescued kidnapped victims have been reunited with their families. Similarly, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE neutralized an armed bandit, recovered arms and arrested two other bandits at two locations in Benue state.

The coordinator said the troops on 21 December, 2020 while acting on credible intelligence on own troops deployed at Karu village responded to report on the presence of some armed bandits, who had been linked to a recent killing of a Makurdi-based lawyer and his wife, operating around Anguwa-Onmbaagbu general area in Benue state. He said the troops mobilized to the identified location where they met and engaged the criminals in fire fight.

He said during the encounter, troops overwhelmed the bandits and killed one of them, while others fled with various degrees of gunshot wounds.

Items recovered include; an AK-47 rifle; a magazine loaded with 4 rounds of 7.62mm Special Ammunition from the criminal elements.

Again, he said troops following intelligence report on activities of remnants of the late Gana’s militia gangs in parts of Katsina-Ala local government area of Benue state carried out raid operation on the identified hideout of the bandits at Abako Village.

According to him, the troops arrested two of the armed bandits with their arms. He added that the arrested bandits have been handed over to appropriate prosecuting agency for further action.

Scores Feared Kidnapped Along Benin Ekpoma Road

Meanwhile, gunmen yesterday struck again on the Benin-Auchi road and abducted unspecified number of passengers.

The gunmen were said to have attacked an Abuja bound commercial bus traveling from Benin between Ehor and Iruekpen.

According to eyewitnesses, several of the passengers “were forcefully taken into the bush”.

At press time yesterday, the police neither confirm nor deny the incident, as spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, Chidi

Nwabuzor, a Superintendent of Police, would not respond to calls and SMS sent to his mobile phone.

We Are Working With Miyetti Allah To Restore Peace – Matawalle

The governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, yesterday said that his administration was working with the Nigerian military, Miyetti Allah and repentant bandits to restore peace and stability in the state. Speaking with journalists in Abuja, Matawalle also called on northern governors to form an alliance to destroy bandits camps and operations in the north.

He stressed that the basic function of government anywhere is to provide security and safety of lives of the governed.

The governor also hinted that he had halted plans to institute legal action against the acting national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena over an alleged comment credited to the APC spokesperson against the governor where he accused him of allegedly harbouring and sponsoring banditry.

The governor said he was miffed by the allegation but has decided to stop the plan to sue the APC spokesperson due to the intervention of the APC National Caretaker Committee and the Governors Forum.

He said, “Following interventions by the APC National Caretaker Committee, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and the Progressives Governors’ Forum, I have decided to hold on to my decision of taking legal action against the acting national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, for some libellous comments that tantamount to accusations against my personality and governments.

“I have decided to hold on to my earlier decision of the legal action against the APC scribe pending the decision and action to be taken by the party to discipline Yekini for the unsubstantiated allegations he leveled against me and my government.

“You may recall that recently, precisely on Thursday, the 17th of December, 2020, the Ag. National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress APC, Mr Yekini Nabena made very serious and unsubstantiated allegations against my person and government, accusing me of harbouring, sponsoring and aiding banditry in the north western Nigeria.

“These allegations are so weighty that it cannot be swept under the carpet, especially considering the fact that it concerns human lives and humanity and my dignity”.

The governor stated that his priority is to secure Zamfara State from its immediate past position of being “the most dangerous state to visit or reside due to the waves of attacks, killings, maiming, kidnappings, cattle rustling and vandalisation of public property and assets of the state.”