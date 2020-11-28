BY EMMANUEL MGBEAHURIKE, Owerri

Governors across the country have been charged to embrace information technology as this will lead to enhancing their capital base and develop the state.

This call was made by the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and chairman technical session M.F Istifanus while delivering an address at the stakeholders meeting in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking during the opening ceremony of 8th Regular Meeting of the National council on Communication and Digital Economy (NCCDE) tagged “Leveraging Digital Economy policies and strategies for economic recovering in a COVID-19 Era and Beyond” at Imo Trade and Investment (Ahiajoku) centre, New Owerri, Imo state.

He advised the governors to embrace rural digitalization and information communication Technology in the rural areas so as to digitalize their various Economic base.

Advertisements

The permanent secretary who represented the Minister, Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) stressed that the establishment of state council of ICT with State Commissioner’s and officers incharge of ICT in local government Areas urged them to fast track the spread of ICT skills in the grassroots with the aim of increasing social activities in the rural areas.

The Minister highlighted that the Agencies of government should be charged to make deliberate policy to facilitate the deployment of ICT literacy initiatives in all states of the federation so as to drive the digital economy initiative of the federal government.

Advertisements





He stated that the ministry has adopted digital bridge institute as the official training institute for telecommunication, ICT and digital literacy capacity building for public service in Nigeria.

He explained that the programme will encourage entrepreneurship curls, the inconsistency of certificate syndrome, promote data base of Nigeria and digital literacy capacity building.