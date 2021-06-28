Governors and ministers yesterday stormed the palace of the emir of Kano Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero in Kano for the engagement of his younger brother, His Royal Highness, the emir of Bichi Alhaji Nasir Ado Bayaro’s daughter Zahara Nasir Ado Bayero to Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari, the son of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The palace was filled to capacity when the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors and other top echelons of the ruling party arrived in the area.

The delegation was led by Kebbi State governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu who sought the palace’s approval of Zahara’s engagement to Yusuf.

Alhaji Bayero who stood in as the father of the would-be bride gave his approval in his capacity as the elder brother of Zahara’s father.

After observing the Islamic and cultural rites, Emir Bayero contracted the marriage engagement.

Other members of the delegation were the governor of Jigawa State Abubakar Badaru, his Borno State counterpart Professor Babagana Zulum and the former Zamfara State governor Abdulaziz Yari, the deputy governor of Kano State Alhaji Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna and the attorney general of the federation and minister of justice Abubakar Malami (SAN).