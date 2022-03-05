North Central Governors Forum has felicitated with former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on his 85th birthday today.

Chairman of the forum and Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello described Obasanjo as an exceptional, patriotic and committed leader who used the best of his years for the survival, unity, stability and development of the country in particular and the African continent in general.

Governor Bello said the celebrant had become a living legend and a strong voice within and outside the country considering the outstanding and commendable sacrifices he made for Nigeria and many African countries.

“Chief Obasanjo is one leader that has had a very rare opportunity to serve the country both as a military Head of State and democratically elected president and did exceptionally well.

“His democratic fingerprints on the African continent is indelible. He is a beacon of democracy and stands tall in the hall of fame of the greatest African leaders,” he said.

The forum joined millions of well-wishers of the former president within and outside Nigeria to pray for more strength, good health and wisdom to him.

Also, apex Igbo social-cultural organisation, Ohaneze N’digbo, joined numerous admirers of Obasanjo in felicitation.

A statement issued by the national publicity secretary of Ohanaeze, Alex Ogbonnia, noted that it had pleased the Almighty God to reward Obasanjo for the invaluable services he has rendered to humanity at the various stages of his life.

Ogbonnia stated that in his track record of accomplishments both in the armed forces and civilian life, Obasanjo displayed courage, selflessness, prudence and upright dispositions.

The Ohananeze spokesman added that Obasanjo had at various times demonstrated remarkable charismatic inter-ethnic relations, sacrifice, large heart, heroism and candour.

He further noted that Obasanjo had made immense contributions to the socio-political development of Nigeria in particular and the entire Africa in general.

“It is by a rare providence that he served twice as the Nigerian Head of State; as a military officer from February 1976 to October 1979 and as a democratically elected president from May 1999 to May 2003.

“In both instances, there were several milestones that generations yet unborn will continue to savour.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo recalls with fresh nostalgia, the far-reaching policy that defined the Obasanjo civilian administration, one of which was to hunt Nigerian talents wherever they were found, irrespective of gender, ethnic or religious persuasions.

“It was such a competence driven administration that harvested the robust intellect of notable Igbo sons and daughters, such as Professor George Obiozor, Professor Dora Akunyili, Dr Mrs. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Dr. Mrs Oby Ezekwesili, Professor Osita Ogbu, Frank Nweke Jr, Professor Charles Soludo, Arc. Ferdinand Agu, Ojo Maduekwe among others.

“There is no gainsaying it takes an extra-ordinary insightful leader to identify innovative personalities that are necessary for sustainable national development; and there lays the critical choice between wealth and poverty; progress or regress; virtuous or vicious circle-a path to either enviable inclusive political institutions or the avoidable extractive political dynamic.”

Also, former senate president, Anyim Pius Anyim, also described Obasanjo as a foremost statesman and citizen of the world.

In a birthday message to the former president, Anyim, a frontline presidential aspirant for next year’s election, said Obasanjo had demonstrated unwavering commitment to the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria.

The former senate president and staunch member of the PDP also recalled that Obasanjo had played key roles at various stages of Nigeria and Africa’s political history.

The congratulatory message which Anyim personally signed reads: “Baba! You are a true citizen of the world, an outstanding leader in Africa and our nation’s pre-eminent statesman. You have demonstrated unwavering commitment to the unity, peace and progress of our dear country, Africa and the world at large.

“You stand out as a true patriot. You have continued to give your all to see Nigeria take her place among the comity of nations, as a richly endowed country.

“You have played key roles at various stages of Nigeria’s and Africa’s political history. At all those stages, you provided visionary and principled leadership guided by deep love for and commitment to the wellbeing of Nigerians and the black man.

“You have remained a voice of reason, cautioning and proffering solutions as Nigeria wades through the many challenges of nation building. You have written letters, books, given lectures at home and abroad, all in the effort to communicate your thoughts and ideas on how to make Nigeria work. As a result, your stature towers on the world stage.

“Baba, I want to assure you that Nigerians appreciate you and your noble contributions to the peace, unity, progress and development of our dear country.

“God has blessed you with good health, strength and a sharp mind. May He continue to uphold you as you continue your worthy service to our dear country, Africa and the world at large.”

Similarly, former vice president Atiku Abubakar yesterday said former president Olusegun Obasanjo’s transfer of power to civilian government in Nigeria began the process of democratization across the African continent in the 1970s.

He stated this while congratulating Obasanjo, his former boss, on his 85thbirthday anniversary.

Atiku, the Waziri Adamawa, in a statement said, “The celebration of Obasanjo is parallel to celebrating vision of good leadership and pan-Africanism.”

Atiku, who served as vice president during the Obasanjo presidency, added; “the vision which Obasanjo brought into governance either as a military head of government or as a democratically elected president continues to set the pace for progressive ideals in governments across Africa.

“In the decades of the late 70s when almost all of Africa was covered in military dictatorships, Obasanjo set the pace for a transfer of power to civilian government in Nigeria and that singular effort began the process of democratization across the continent.

“Similarly when he assumed office in 1999 as a civilian president, Chief Obasanjo re-enacted a convention in Africa which makes the people as the centerpiece of government policies.

“Obasanjo created an era of progressive reforms in Nigeria that continues to benefit the people of Nigeria up till today and that is why he continues to enjoy the goodwill progressive politicians and statesmen, not just in Africa but globally.”

He prayed God continue to bless “this giant of Africa with good health and that his legacies of good governance should continue to manifest in many parts of Africa.”