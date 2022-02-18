Governors are targeting an increase in tax revenue by 200 percent. Among others, they planned to use the National Identification Number (NIN) to boost the database of taxable Nigerians.

The chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi disclosed this after the meeting of the forum on Wednesday in Abuja.

In their communique, Fayemi said the governors received a presentation from the executive chairman of the Federal Inland Service (FIRS) and chairman of the Joint Tax Board (JTB), Mr. Muhammad M. Nami, on the national Data for Tax Initiative.

According to him, “the Data for Tax (D4T) initiative envisages an ecosystem where financial and non-financial data on all individuals and economic transactions will be collated into a central National Tax Data Bank with the National Identification Number (NIN) as the primary unifying code.

“Members pledged their support for the project which is aimed at expanding the country’s tax net to at least 90 per cent of all eligible taxable persons and committed to collaborating with the JTB to increase the country’s aggregate tax revenue by up to 200% as envisaged.

Fayemi also said the National Convenor of the UN Food Systems and Permanent Secretary of Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Olusola Idowu, delivered a presentation on the National Pathway to Food Systems Transformation.

He explained that the role of governors in the plan is to prioritize the establishment of farm settlement estates for groups of smallholder producers, including women and youths, to increase the supply of farm inputs, the use of machinery, access to extension services, and market access.

“The Forum affirmed its commitment to the ideals of the programme which many states are already pursuing and committed to working with the federal government to expand the development of these settlements across the country,” he stated.

He added that Alex Okoh, director-general of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), briefed the State governors on the proposed sale of five (5) power plants under the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

“The presentation was part of the consultative process with State governments who are shareholders of the plants

He also stated that to strengthen the national enrolment exercise of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC)which has so far seen the issuance of over 74 million national identification numbers (NIN) to Nigerians across the country, the governors pledged to support the programme through a string of measures.