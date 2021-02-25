BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

A coalition of youths and student leaders in Nigeria have called on the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) to immediately implement the massive establishment and equipment of primary healthcare centers across the country.

The groups, comprising Nigerian Youth Union (NYU), National Association Of Nigerian Students (NANS), National Youth Council Of Nigeria (NYCN) made the call in Abuja on Thursday during a peaceful protest at the NGF office in Abuja.

While threatening to embark on a civil action after fourteen days of no action, the national president, NYU, Comrade Chinonso Obasi lamented that the governors have never been comfortable with the public-private partnership to provide basic Healthcare at the local community level and have presently constituted a stumbling block to the process which hitherto had taken off.

According to him, “The result of this anti-Masses stand is the decadent state of rural health infrastructure which we now see. The masses are at the receiving end as the power tussle for unbridled and unconstitutional control of Local Government funds rage on.

“We reiterate our call on you, the Nigeria Governors Forum to refrain from resisting the efforts to build and equip more primary healthcare centers particularly in the face of the current spike in COVID-19 cases and other mysterious ailments.

“Already the NGF is being perceived as anti-masses owing to the deliberate scuttling of crucial healthcare system projects. The Nigerian Youths, students, and civil society groups will continue resisting the anti-people stand of stampeding access to Healthcare at the local level.

“After our Peaceful match today, we sincerely believe you shall intensify efforts in your various states in ensuring that our cry is put into implementation.

“In line to the above, the Nigerian Youth Union (NYU) shall mobilize other youth and student organizations for a civil disobedience in the country if her demands are not appropriately addressed, which shall no doubt have an enormous effect on daily activities in the country,” he added.