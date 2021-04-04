By TUNDE OGUNTOLA, Abuja, JOSHUA DADA, OSOGBO , Angela Nkwo-Akpolu, Owerri, Francis Okoye, Maiduguri and HEMBADOON ORSAR, MAKURDI

The current insecurity in the country has become a source of serious discomfort to not only the masses but even people in high positions in government.

While ordinary citizens complain of increasing insecurity in their neighbourhoods and on highways, not even state governors are spared of similar threats.

In recent times, governors of some states in the country had come under armed attacks in the course of performing their official duties or undertaking personal assignments.

Babagana Zulum of Borno State

Governor Babagana Zulum readily comes to mind, having come under attack at least two times in the course of performing his duties. The first attack on Zulum as governor was when he tried to enter Baga town in the state to fast-track the process of resettling internally displaced persons (IDPs). He and his convoy met heavy gunfire from gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists while entering the town.

The furious governor while speaking after the attack, described what happened to him as a complete sabotage from the military.

Some pundits believed that the governor’s utterance suggested either sabotage by some soldiers or poor communication between the soldiers in his convoy and those on ground in Baga.

The second attack could be best described as mistaken identity, as Zulum had already flown in a military helicopter to Monguno on his way to Baga for distribution of food items to resettled IDPs when gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists ambushed the convoy of security personnel advancing by road to meet the governor. In the attack, some security personnel and about 15 members of the CJTF were killed while so many others were injured.

Hope Uzodimma of Imo State

In Imo State, Governor Hope Uzodimma’s car was smashed by youths protesting the death of their kinsmen in Mmahu, Ohaji in Ohaji/Egbema local government area of the state on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Two men, Johnmark Rufus and Friday Amadi, both engineering staff of Lee Engineering Company, contracted to construct the gigantic gas project had been crushed by a truck working for Assa North Ohaji (ANOH) Gas Joint Project. They died on the spot.

It was gathered that the two were on a motorcycle going to work when the incident occurred at Amnesty Junction in Asaa community.

Sources said thick smokes from a bush fire around the scene of the accident prevented both the driver of the truck and the motorcyclist from seeing each other on the sharp bend as they rammed into each other, leaving the two occupants of the bike dead on the spot.

Governor Uzodinma had gone to commiserate with the family of the deceased over their deaths. But while he was addressing the elders of the community, irate youths smashed his official car with stones.

The incident happened a little over a month after he assumed office after the Supreme Court pronounced him winner.

Then he was battling with acceptance from Imo people while the oil producing Ohaji/Egbema local government was considered volatile and the same federal constituency with the ousted deputy governor, Engr Gerald Irona.

He had gone in company of the Nigerian Army Brigade Commander in charge of Obinze Artillery Brigade; state police commissioner; state Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the state commandant of the Nigerian Security Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

But speaking with Leadership Sunday, a government blamed the attack on desperate opposition elements.

He said, “No, no, the governor was not attacked. But the youths were only throwing pebbles as a way of expressing their pain and loss. The governor was inside addressing the people. He was even unaware of any uprising, and that shows you that it is not as serious as alleged by opposition figures spreading this falsehood,” he said.

Samuel Ortom of Benue State

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom on March 20, 2021 escaped death when gunmen suspected to be armed herdsmen militia ambushed and attacked his convoy while inspecting his Farm at Tyo-Mu along Màkurdi- Gboko road.

The governor said the attack came a few days after the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore held a meeting in Yola, Adamawa State, and singled him out as a thorn in their flesh who must be eliminated.

He said, “I was inspecting my farm when the militia herders who were all dressed in black ambushed me and my security men and opened fire immediately.

“I want to say here that my life is in the hands of God and no Fulani militia has the power to take it without God’s permission, because as many times as they try, they will continue to fail.”

He said it took the swift response of his security aides to repel the attackers, while he ran for a long distance to escape unhurt.

“Nobody should even think the state will repeal the 2017 Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law for any reason,” he said, stressing that no intimidation would force his administration to reverse the decision of Benue people against open grazing.

He said he would send a petition to the president and security chiefs against Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore even as he lamented that allowing their leadership to walk freely with security personnel attached to them is not in the best interest of the country.

After the attack, troops codenamed Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) intensified surveillance in areas considered to be security flash-points in the state.

Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

Governor Godwin Obaseki’s convoy was attacked at Ward 10, Apana, Etsako West local government area of the state.

In a statement issued on his behalf by his spokesman, Crusoe Osagie, Obaseki said the suspected thugs behind the attack were dislodged by a combined team of security personnel and vigilante groups.

The statement said Philip Shaibu, the deputy governor, alighted from his vehicle and chased the attackers.

Addressing members of PDP and supporters at Apana village square, Obaseki alleged that former governor Adams Oshiomhole had made several attempts to scuttle his re-election.

Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the recent governorship election in Kogi State, Mr Musa Wada, escaped attack by gunmen in their hotel rooms in Lokoja.

The incident occurred after gunmen dressed in police uniforms allegedly invaded the Suitoral Hotel, Lokoja, where they lodged.

The gunmen, however, did not succeed in gaining access to the hotel, as security men attached to the governor chased them away.

A witness confirmed the development claiming the masked men accessed the hotel through both the gate and fence.

When contacted, the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Busari, acknowledged that he was privy to the information, but denied that there was an attack on the governor’s hotel.

But reacting, the head of publicity of the PDP Campaign Council, Farouk Adejoh Audu, confirmed the attack, adding that the masked men were about 50.

He said: “I can confirm to you that the hotel was attacked by hooded men in police uniforms. They came in tinted buses, but our security details repelled them.

“We have been complaining that there are so many tinted vehicles that are not registered in the state and two days ago, the commissioner of police said such vehicles should be impounded. But these men came in those tinted vehicles”.

The chief press secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, also confirmed the incident.

Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State

There had been agitations by #ENDSARS protesters who were protesting against police brutality and violation of human rights, saying Governor Gboyega Oyetola should address them like his colleagues elsewhere.

On October 17, 2020, the governor in the company of his deputy and top government officials had in solidarity joined the peaceful protest from Okefia end of Alekuwodo and trekked to the popular Olaiya Junction in the state capital.

The governor listened with rapt attention to some of the leading protesters since they did not actually have a leader, then he took the microphone to address the youths.

A few minutes into his speech, some armed hoodlums appeared and charged at the governor, but for in a swift response, his security aides whisked him into his official car and sped off.

A sharp axe was sunk deep into the governor’s official car and stones and other dangerous weapons were hurled at the convoy which had to head towards Odiolowo road with scores of okada riders chasing.

Some of the thugs who were armed with axes, broken bottles and cutlasses mounted bikes and moved around the town, threatening peace.

Information and Civic Orientation commissioner, Funke Egbemode, who was also at the scene of the incident, said the attack was beyond the #EndSARS protest, but a premeditated attempt to take the governor out.

“It was an assassination attempt. This was certainly beyond the #EndSARS protest. The people who launched the attack were not protesters at all. They were hoodlums with evil intentions.

“Protests have been going on in the State for some days now, and there had been no attack on any government official since the beginning of the protest.

“However, today’s attack changed the narrative. It was not a spontaneous attempt. The attackers had it all planned. They had guns and other weapons. In fact, it was a woman who smashed the windscreen of the vehicle of the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji where I was.

“It is really sad that these people infiltrated the ranks of the peaceful protesters and took advantage of the governor’s walk with the youths to execute their sinister intentions.

“It was simply a street coup to take out the governor, his deputy and the Secretary to the State Government, all of whom were exposed during the protest and had to be smuggled into vehicles when the attack took place.