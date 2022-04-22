Governors under the aegis of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) have expressed concern over the connection between drug use and the rising insecurity in the country.

Their position came yesterday after a briefing on “Drug abuse and Insecurity – Relationship and New Perspectives” by the chairman/chief executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Brig-Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd).

In a communique issued at the end of a teleconference meeting of the forum, the chairman of NGF and Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi said in furtherance to its March 2021 commitment to the agency when the NDLEA chief executive first made a presentation to the forum, the governors reiterated their commitment to maintain logistical support for NDLEA, and committed to providing additional opportunities for operational synergy, including bringing the agency into the states’ security council meetings and providing land for barracks operations.

He said the governors received an update on the States’ Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) Programme-for-Results from Samer Matta, aenior economist and co-tax team leader of the World Bank.

Fayemi said, “The update which was part of measures taken to improve public financial management outcomes in the country covered ongoing state-level reforms to promote the adoption of e-procurement and open contracting data standards, records for state property taxation, and the publication of audit laws and audited financial statements.

“The NGF Secretariat will be positioned to coordinate a series of sustainability projects to maintain the positive outcomes achieved under the SFTAS programme.

“The forum also received a presentation on Improving Health Financing and Universal Health Coverage from Eduardo Gonzalez-Pier, senior technical advisor for Palladium, an implementing partner for USAID’s Integrated Health Programme, where it shared its vision to achieve Universal Health Coverage by 2030 (SDG3).

“Among the set of actions pushed forward and adopted, was the continued release of equity fund to cover the vulnerable population in all states of the federation, onboarding of civil servants not yet covered under any health insurance scheme and preserving health sector spending amidst the current contraction in fiscal space for governments.

“The forum believes these changes will help stem the country’s declining labour productivity caused by illness.

“Finally, a health briefing from the Forum’s Senior Health Advisor, Dr. Ahmad Abdulwahab, highlighted actions taken by the state governors over the last month, including participation at the PHC Summit where the NGF committed to intensify collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) to implement the Primary Health Care Leadership Challenge Fund for the actualisation of the Seattle Declaration.

“He also gave updates on health security issues highlighting outbreaks of Lassa fever, measles, and cases of meningitis in some parts of the country and the ongoing immunisation campaigns by the NPHCDA against these diseases and the need for the states to release the requisite counterpart funds and strengthen their respective Epidemic Preparedness and Response,” he added