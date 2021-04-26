By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah |

Governors have expressed displeasure over the attack on Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma’s country home .

Ekiti State governor and chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi in a statement warned the attackers that they don’t have monopoly of violence .

According to him , the attack on the governor’s country home was taking criminality to reckless and irresponsible heights.

He called on all Nigerians to cooperate with the security agencies to build a secure and safe environment.

According to him “the Nigeria Governors’ Forum deeply sympathises with Governor Hope Uzodimma and commiserates with all those that have been injured, maimed or killed.

“The Forum calls on all good citizens to cooperate with the nation’s security forces and the government in trying to build a civil, safe and secure environment for our citizens.

“For those behind these crimes, they must understand that they do not have the monopoly of violence. This is taking criminality to reckless and irresponsible heights.

“All hands must be on deck to fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act as in our view, they constitute a small league of persons trying to harm the corporate existence of our beloved country, Nigeria.

“The mantra for every Nigerian at such a challenging time in our history must be how to forge peace and unity across the nation’s divides and to shun violence and wanton destruction.Only then can we have a country to call our own,” he stated.