ADVERTISEMENT

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

Amid fears over the Astra Zeneca vaccine, governors of the 36 states of the federation have back the continuous use insisting that the vaccine is safe .

This is contained in the communique after a teleconference meeting of the Nigerian Governors Forum ( NGF) on Wednesday night .

Recall that a number of European countries — including Germany, France, Italy and Spain — suspended use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine Monday over reports of dangerous blood clots in some recipients,

However,Chairman of NGF and Ekiti State governor , Kayode Fayemi chairman congratulated his colleagues for accepting to be vaccinated and declared that so far the vaccines have not shown any signs of side-effects as is widely rumored.

He said “Governors reiterated their belief in the safety of the Astra Zeneca vaccines and commit to continuously encourage uptake of the vaccines by all eligible persons in their States.

“Governors also encourage the

public to report any adverse events noticed following COVID-19 vaccination.

Following a briefing from the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement

Agency (NDLEA), Rtd. Gen. Muhammad Buba Marwa on Managing the Drug Crisis in the country, Fayemi said State governors committed to supporting the logistics and operational activities of NDLEA officials in their States, as well as programmes that will promote drug use prevention in the country.

He said given the high correlation

between drug use and insecurity in the country, the Forum will push for a greater role for NDLEA in Nigeria’s security fight especially as it relates to combating drug abuse and the illicit trafficking of drugs.