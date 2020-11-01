Governors of the 36 states of the federation have maintained their ground for a formula along the lines of 42 per cent federal allocation to states, 35 per cent to the federal and 23 per cent to local government councils.

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, who revealed this yesterday, said the governors’ insistence was within the context of the proposed new federal structure.

This is just as his Kaduna State counterpart, Mallam Nasir el-Rufa’I, has urged the National Assembly ad-Hoc committee on constitutional review to take advantage of the report of the All Progressives Congress (APC) committee on restructuring and initiate the constitutional and legislative amendments in either piece-meal or comprehensive manner without further delay.

ADVERTISEMENT

They all spoke at the 50th anniversary lecture of the Centre for Historical Documentation and Research (Arewa House) in Kaduna.

Governor Fayemi who was the guest speaker spoke on the topic, “Unfinished Greatness… Towards a More Perfect Union in Nigeria”.

He said, “Again, in arriving at a position on what ought to be in the quest for a more perfect union, I wish to further say that my sentiments are more associated with strengthening the sub-national units in the re-allocation of powers and resources.

“The assignment of functions that would be consistent with a devolved but strengthened federal system would have a short, exclusive federal list focusing on national defence and security, macro-economy, foreign affairs, customs and excise; joint responsibility in respect of certain functions that are currently assigned exclusively to the federal government (for example, internal security and policing) and primary responsibility of the sub-national governments in respect of the other functions in the second schedule of the 1999 constitution whilst the remaining powers devolve to states.

“On revenue collection and sharing, the position of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum bears restating. It is that the sharing formula should be reviewed in favour of the states, especially given the argument of devolved responsibilities to the sub-nationals. In the context of the proposed new Federal structure, Governors’ have argued for a formula along the lines of 42percent to states, 35percent to the Federal and 23percent to Local Governments”.

Establishing the basis for the governors’ contention, Fayemi noted that it would be impossible for predatory states to deliver good governance.

He stated: “Yet, important as the power of leadership by example is, until and unless we re-compose the Nigerian State and make it to derive her original consent and legitimacy from the people, then we labour in vain.

“Contrary to the pretensions of neo-liberal economists, without a modern state, there cannot be an economy or society; therefore, before public governance, there must be a modern state in the real sense. A predatory state cannot give birth to proper public governance and a sense of justice and fairness”.

Noting that equity, fairness and justice are imperatives of a prosperous and progressive society the NGF chairman observed that peace is not the absence of conflicts within a polity but the presence of social justice.

He pointed out that even though public officers may deceive themselves, the fact remains that the #EndSARS protest and the accompanying massive looting and vandalisation in the past few weeks have brought the illogicalities of the Nigerian state into a sharper focus.

Fayemi said, “Whether your immediate concern is police brutality and the need for police reform or you reflect upon the rationale and the challenges of those who insist that unless and until Nigeria becomes a theocracy, there shall be blood and tears unlimited; whether you look towards the Niger Delta where, despite the amnesty and the industry of graft and greed that it has re-produced, there is a continuous and bloody demand for justice and equity; or you examine the endless pretexts for ethnic strife and blood-letting between the so called indigenous people and the “settlers” in the Middle Belt; whether you scrutinise the regular apocalyptic predictions of highly placed Nigerians about the fate of the country, or you contemplate what would happen if measures are not taken to arrest the drift, you cannot but come to the conclusion that Nigeria needs to be re-created.

“In our quest towards a more perfect union therefore, the main challenge is one of re-creating the union and the basis of its fundamental national association. Unfortunately for us as a people, it is a challenge that has been affected by mutual suspicion and unnecessary brickbats.

“Caught in our politics of difference and otherness, devolution, decentralisation and restructuring often used as synonyms and such other epithets have come to mean different things to different peoples, depending on the ethnic and regional toga they wear. Our age-long distrusts and suspicions of one another are now being tested and contested on these epithets.

“Sixty years may be a long time in the life of an individual. But a sixty-year-old nation is a nation yet in its infancy. Therefore, rather than despair over the failures of the past, I would rather we look ahead with great hopes at the infinite future that lies ahead of us, armed with that immortal admonition from the French West Indian psychiatrist and political philosopher, Frantz Fanon that “every generation must, out of relative obscurity, discover its mission, betray it or fulfil it.

“Over the years, I have heard even presumably informed analysts referred to our country as the mistake of 1914. But was it really a mistake? The American social philosopher, Eric Hoffer argued that divide and rule is most effective when it “fosters a multiplicity of compact bodies – racial, religious or economic – vying with and suspicious of each other.”

“Therefore, it is possible to argue that the toxic legacy of the colonial ‘divide and rule’ strategy may be the reason that we have remained divided even 60 years after their rule has ended. However, to describe this amalgamation itself as a mistake would be wrong, both historically and conceptually.

“Every student of history will agree that as a people, if not as a country, Lord Lugard did not introduce us to ourselves. Long before the white man set his foot on our land, our people have developed an intricate network of relationships. Even though they lived in their various enclaves as independent people, they traded together, they married one another, they fought together as allies in battles and against one another as adversaries.

“Our cultures inter-mingled and produced a rich synthesis of cultures, in such a way that no single culture is left pure and unaffected through new vocabularies, diets and even dress. Many of our empires and kingdoms were also territorial rather than tribal. They luxuriated and thrived on their diversity and formed unions and alliances based on shared understanding and mutual respects”.

He continued: “One of the most popular anecdotes that survived from our early efforts at nation building was the one credited to the late Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello, who was said to have retorted that we do not need to forget our differences, rather we only need to recognise and respect them.

“It is not clear to what extent this wise admonition was taken on board by our founding fathers as they tried to grappled with the challenges of nation-building in a post-colonial Nigeria. However, embedded in the notion of “unity in diversity” is a distinct awareness that sameness is not necessarily a precondition for oneness.

“Perhaps, one major area that the successive generation has failed is in the tendency to stigmatise difference and weaponise diversity. We are Muslims, we are Christians, we are animists, we are Idoma, Tiv, Angas, Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba, Kanuri, Fulani and so on. We don’t need to apologise for these differences or attempt to hide them. The problem starts when these social categorisations become the boundaries for inclusion or exclusion.

“In the days of the Sardauna Sir Ahmadu Bello, respect for each other’s faith was a norm. The late Ambassador Jolly Tanko Yusuf, one of the young technocrats close to the Sardauna once shared a story here at Arewa House of how the Sardauna supported them to establish the Northern Christian Association on the 10th of April 1964. He recalled that he and Mr. Edward Manuso, the then Provincial Commissioner for Sardauna Province wrote a letter to the late Premier and engaged him on the matter without any form of hostility or reprimand. His testimony was equally corroborated by late Chief Sunday Awoniyi that the Sardauna, Sir Ahmadu Bello ensured that Muslims and Christians had equitable access to the corridors of power.

“This spoke to the motto, ‘Work and Worship’ and to the values of hardwork, accountability, honesty, dedication to duty, selfless service to the people, religious tolerance, foresight and vision. Many of these values cohere to what those from my part of the country know as “Omoluabi” ethos and what is commonly known here as Mutumin Kirki – The concept of the Good Man in Hausa, apology to Tony Kirk-Greene.

“We must therefore appreciate the responsibilities that our destiny has imposed on us. We have to start by first conquering the demon of mutual suspicion and distrust that has poisoned our politics and subverted our will to forge the necessary consensus that is so crucial to marching confidently towards our destiny as a great nation. If we do this, we would have scaled the major obstacle to forging a great nation out of this colonial creation and show the world that we are finally ready to embrace our true destiny as the hope of all black people everywhere.”

Explaining Restructuring, Devolution, Fiscal Federalism and Greatness, Fayemi said, “I will argue therefore, that our idea of restructuring must be motivated only by our generational responsibility to perfect our union and to build a nation where peace and justice shall reign based on an operative principle that true greatness lies in building a country that works for everyone, regardless of the language they speak, or how they understand and worship God.

“The evolution of Nigeria’s federalism has not served our best interests and it is not surprising that there have been protests and attempts at constitutional reengineering. Two prominent examples were the 2005 Constitutional Reform Conference convened by President Obasanjo’s administration and the 2014 National Conference at the instance of President Jonathan’s. In the two conferences, one recurrent and topical issue remains how to remake and allocate powers and resources.

“However, the truth is that in a democratic dispensation, roots and branch structural changes (like region or state creation) would appear to me unrealistic as we cannot easily go back to the pre-1966 regional structure nor is the 54 federating units proposal of the 2014 conference realistic, no matter the appeal or attraction. Rather, our preoccupations should be, how can we better organize, mobilize, and collaborate for the inevitable task of stability, nation-building and economic productivity?”

On his part, Kaduna State governor, el-Rufai, said restructuring the country was an opportunity that should not be played with as it will allow each state to be independent in managing its affairs without relying on the federal government.

Accordingly, he called on the National Assembly Ad-Hoc committee on Constitutional Review to take advantage of his committee report and initiate a constitutional and legislative amendment to take care of restructuring without further delay.

He expressed delight with the vision of the six governors of the northern states who decided in 1970 to establish the centre that has become a research centre of international repute.

el-Rufai however blamed the APC leadership for failing to implement the report of the committee he chaired on True Federalism in 2018, saying that if implemented, it will be a roadmap to the nation’s greatness.

He said, “I will not hesitate to admit that I am passionate about what constitutional framework will best enable the promise of this country to manifest. I had the privilege of chairing the APC Committee on True Federalism with membership across the political and demographic spectrum to lay out our party’s roadmap for our nation’s greatness.

“In its report, that committee defined the values that, in its opinion, promote and connote True Federalism and proposed a clear roadmap for implementing the recommendations.

“As its report show,the APC Committee on True Federalism produced clear recommendations to strengthen federalism and achieve national cohesion and healthy subnational competition.

“It is a matter for regret that for some reasons, the consequential action by the APC leadership to adopt and implement the report has not happened since it was submitted in January 2018. The urgency of our challenges dictates that we should move fast with a sense of purpose to remove the structural bottlenecks that hobble our country.

“There is very little time left to secure and begin to implement the necessary constitutional amendments. While the report of our committee was well-received, some people complained that it was coming too close to the 2019 elections, that for a report submitted in January 2018.

“The point here is that our electioneering calendar presents only a narrow window for significant and consequential action to reform the political and structural framework to enable the rapid, peaceful and inclusive development of our country.

“Permit me to refresh our memories with the main recommendations our committee made. The APC Committee on Federalism recommended that the federation be rebalanced, with more powers and responsibilities devolved to the states.

“The committee also clarified that the federation is a relationship solely between the states and the Federal Government, and that each state should be allowed to operate the system of local government that best suits its circumstances, culture and diversity. It was the committee’s considered opinion that in a country as diverse as ours, one size or structure of local governance does not fit all.

“The Committee’s recommendations also cover how the states can generate the resources that will fund their envisaged expanded burdens, responsibilities and authority.

“This includes a holistic review of the share of federation revenues accruing to the states and federal government. Our report also upheld the derivation principle as a primary component of fiscal federalism and recommended that control of mineral resources be vested in the states who will then pay applicable royalties and taxes to the Federation Account for distribution between all tiers of government.

“To make this work, we proposed and drafted the amendments of extant laws such as the Petroleum Act, the Nigerian Mining and Minerals Act, the Land Use Act and the Petroleum Profits Tax Act. Our report regarded derivation as being applicable as well to hydro- power, solar, wind and other forms of renewable power generation.

“The APC Committee on True Federalism proposed significant devolution of powers between the national government and the 36 States, and recommended further devolution of responsibilities between the States and Local Governments depending on local circumstances, culture, capacity and capability.

“We therefore recommended that the following items be transferred from the Exclusive, to the Concurrent List and therefore fall under the policy oversight and legislative control of both the states and federal government: Police – thereby enabling the establishment of State police, and clear demarcation of their responsibilities vis-à-vis the Federal (Nigerian) Police.

“Oil and Gas (other than offshore resources in the Continental Shelf and Extended Economic Zone) protected by our Nigerian Navy; Mines and Minerals (other than offshore minerals in the Continental Shelf and Extended Economic Zone) as above; Railways; Prisons and Correctional Facilities; Fingerprint and criminal identification records with statewide and federal linkages to share data; Stamp Duties; Registration of Business Names; Food,DrugsandPoisons(otherthanNarcotics); Minimum wage to enable governments set what is affordable as a living wage in their respective jurisdictions”.

The governor further pointed out that his committee also suggested a remedy for the anomaly of a federation that has a more or less unitary judiciary, recommending that State Judicial Councils should be established, while the National Judicial Council’s remit should be limited to the federal and appellate courts.

He stated: “And should majority opinions in certain states decide that a voluntary merger of likeminded states would enhance their development prospects, we propose a mechanism for achieving such mergers.

“I am firmly convinced that restructuring our current constitutional and statutory framework on the lines proposed by our committee is a unique nation-building opportunity. I am not aware of any significant constituency that is against the idea that states should exercise consequential powers, assume more responsibilities and control resources to enable them deliver better outcomes for those they govern.

“This will empower State Governments to cease passing the buck to the President and the Federal Government when most of the problems our citizens face daily as a nation are, and can be solved by improved and focused governance at the states’ levels! It is time to make this sort of well-defined restructuring work, for the benefit of the peoples of this country.

“The report of our APC True Federalism Committee puts in one place the recommendations, and the legislative amendments to give life to a restructured polity. I therefore call on our federal legislators and the National Assembly Ad-Hoc Committee on Constitutional Review to take advantage of our report and initiate the constitutional and legislative amendments in either a piece-meal or comprehensive manner without further delay.

“We therefore have no excuse not to seize this moment and do the heavy lifting for our country and our people. It is in our hands to make the structures, laws and constitutional arrangements in our country conducive to modern governance that will ensure our nation thrives in the 21st century.

“We must move from a century of being ‘a nation of great potentials’ to summoning a determined national effort to achieving near-developed country status. Singapore, South Korea and China did it in a generation. Rwanda, Botswana and Ethiopia in Africa are well on the way. Why can’t we do the same? Our progress is in our hands”. el-Rufa’i said.

North Of Today Not What Late Saduana Planned – Sultan

Also speaking at the event, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, regretted that the North as it is today is not as planned by the late Premier of the Northern Region and Saduana of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello.

The Sultan who stated this in his remarks at the first session of the 50th anniversary celebration of the Arewa House in Kaduna said the late Saduana’s legacies, particularly in the education sector, are still standing tall, just as he maintained that the legacies must be sustained and improved upon.

To this effect, he said we must work together to develop the north, stressing that when the north develops, it is Nigeria that is developing.

He described the recent looting and destruction of government and private assets by hoodlums as wickedness, even as he commended northern youths for exercising restraint.

The Sultan emphasised that poverty should not be used as an excuse to plunder the nation’s assets.

He noted: “We know there is poverty but poverty should not be used for wickedness because what happened in the last couple of days is wickedness by some disgruntled hoodlums and I think it is important to condemn it loud and clear.”

He therefore challenged northern leaders to work hard in creating a region that will project the vision of the late Premier, Sir Ahmadu Bello.

The Sultan stated: “The north of today is not the same north Sardauna wanted to see or had dreamt about. It’s not the same north that our children now roam the streets, begging for food in the name of Almajiranci. It is not the same north in which Sardauna wanted all our girls to go to school and he was very passionate about girl child education. It is not the north that he has built and left a very solid foundation and it is now left for our politicians to build on that foundation.

“Bring everyone together irrespective of tribe and religion, that was what Sardauna did, that was the Sardauna we knew as children and we are still trying to copy him but we are not yet there,” he further said.

To political leaders, the Sultan urged them to drop their political affiliations once elected and embrace all”.

According to the director of the Centre, Dr Shuaibu Shehu Aliyu, “Arewa House is a centre for harmony, to uphold national unity and serve as a political bridge between the North and the South.”

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN AND NONYE EKWENUGO, Kaduna