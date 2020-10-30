By Our Correspondents |

As Muslim faithful celebrated Eid-el-Maulud yesterday, state governors, the Jamatul Nasril Islam (JNI) and the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) have implored youths in the country to embrace peace in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest as well as the massive looting and arson that accompanied it.

The Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) called for tolerance and love among Nigerians as Muslims the world over marked the day.

Chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, urged all Muslims to use the occasion to reflect on the virtues of love, tolerance and compassion as exemplified by the Holy Prophet.

In a statement issued by his director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, the governor said the current situation in the country called for somber reflection and the need for patience, understanding, honesty, sincerity, kindness and collaboration in overcoming the various challenges in the country.

The chairman of the forum also urged Nigerians to pray for wisdom and guidance to enable leaders to serve the people through programmes and policies that would alleviate poverty and improve their wellbeing.

Lalong further called for calm following the recent nationwide protest, assuring that government was taking all necessary measures to address the issues raised by the Nigerian youths.

He appealed to the youths to resist the temptation of engaging in destruction of property which he said only impedes development.

On his part, the chairman, caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, called for forgiveness and tolerance among Nigerians.

Felicitating with Muslim faithful as they celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), Governor Buni said Prophet Muhammad was a prophet of peace and light to the world.

In a statement issued by his director-general of Press Affairs and Media, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, the governor said: “This occasion of his birthday should therefore be a period to preach peace, forgiveness tolerance, and peaceful coexistence.”

He urged the people of the state to use the period to reflect on the unity of Nigeria, peaceful coexistence and good neighborliness.

Buni regretted that the Maulud came at a time when the nation is undergoing some challenges arising from the #EndSARS protest which claimed some lives, destruction and looting of properties.

He noted: “The recent events that bedeviled the country is both regrettable and condemnable when lawlessness was exhibited with impunity.

“Unfortunately, this is happening when the global economy including Nigeria is adversely affected by the scourge of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

He urged Nigerians to guard the existence and corporate unity of the country jealously, adding that “there is no alternative to peace and we have no any other country than Nigeria”.

The governor also urged the people to pray for the state and country for improved peace across Nigeria and wished everyone happy and peaceful celebration.

We Must Eschew Religious, Tribal Differences – Bala Mohammed

Also, Bauchi State governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, called on people of his state to bury their ethnic, religious, regional or political differences and continue to live in peace and harmony with one another.

He appealed to them to offer special prayers for peace in the state in particular and the nation in general in the face of the current security challenges in different parts of the country.

Mohammed, in a message for this year’s Maulud celebration, reiterated the irrevocable commitment of the Bauchi State government under his leadership to the maintenance of law and order.

He said, “As you are aware, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) lived a simple but exemplary life. Besides the divine revelations which he received and passed on to his followers, he also preached peace, honesty, patience, generosity, humility, sincerely, love for one another and the fear of God. It is these virtues that people, irrespective of their religious inclinations are enjoined to imbibe and to put into practice.

“Government has taken all measures to ensure the safety of lives and property of the people. I would like to appeal for your continued support and cooperation with the Government in its effort to ensure a peaceful Bauchi state where we can all be proud of.”

Mohammed who warned that the state government would not condone any act capable of causing rancour and disorder said any person or group of persons found to be involved in such acts under any guise will be dealt with according to the law.

“Of recent we have witnessed a strange trend of immigration of criminal behavior who are threatening our citizens in some isolated locations. We are grateful to Allah our security operatives are on top of the situation”, he noted.

The governor regretted the recent strange trend of immigration of criminal behaviors who he said are threatening citizens in some isolated locations, expressing gratitude to Allah that security operatives are on top of the situation.

He continued: “Bauchi State and our country need peace more than ever before. You are all living witnesses of the present demonstration and youth restiveness across the country against the excesses of the now disbanded Special Anti – Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force (SARS)”.

“The protest was high jacked by the hoodlums and escalated into outright violence. Unsuspecting members of the public were needlessly attacked, shops were looted and public properties vandalized”.

He wished Muslims a happy Eid-el -Maulud celebration, praying that the occasion will be observed without hitches, saying “May the peace and blessings of Allah be upon our noble Prophet (SAW). May the Almighty Allah continue to guide and protect us, Ameen”.

Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, in his goodwill message, called on the Muslim Ummah to imbibe the spirit of tolerance, humility, modesty and generosity as exemplified by the life and times of the Holy Prophet Muhammad ( SAW).

The governor, in a statement issued by his senior special assistant on Media and Publicity, Ismaila Uba Misili, also admonished both leaders and the led to use the occasion to draw lessons and inspiration from the virtues of service, peaceful co-existence and exemplary leadership of the Holy Prophet and give their best for the overall peace, unity, development and prosperity of the society.

Yahaya sued for continued prayers for the peace, wellbeing and prosperity of the state and the nation at large.

The governor emphasised the need for tolerance among the diverse people of the state regardless of their differences.

He urged them to continue to be law abiding and guard jealously the relative peace and tranquility which Gombe State is enjoying by shunning all acts capable of jeopardising the peace and tranquility.

Protest, Looting, Arson Alien To Prophet Mohammed’s Teachings – Abdulrazaq

Also, Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, observed that acts of protest, looting and arson are alien to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

Felicitating with the Muslim community on the commemoration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad, the governor said the occasion called for deeper reflections within the human race.

In a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, AbdulRazaq noted: “The birth of Prophet Muhammad and his rise to prophet-hood some 40 years after changed the course of human history and civilisation forever. The commemoration of the day serves as another reminder to everyone about how best to lead an impactful life for the good of humanity.

“As the Muslim community commemorates the birth of the prophet, it is important that we take full advantage of what the noble messenger of God bequeathed to humanity in law, ethics, manners and relationships with fellow human beings. As remarkably said by one of the virtuous predecessors, successful indeed are those who make the Prophet their life coach.

“I therefore join the rest of the world to congratulate the Muslims on the Maulid nabiyy and urge everyone to reflect on the lessons of his birth and life”.

In his own message, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi Salihu,enjoined youths and the people of the state to emulate the character and virtues of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Dandali- Salihu, according to a statement by his special assistant on Media, Ibrahim Sheriff, said, “The time to reflect on our character is now. We must exhibit good deeds and be morally upright if we must attain sustainable peace and progress in our personal and public lives.

“The ugly incidences that occurred in our dear tate recently is to say the least, alien to any religious ideal and indeed, contravenes the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), informing the need for renewed call on us all to live by the virtues and values of the Holy Prophet”.

On his part, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State tasked Muslims to use the Ed-el-Maulud celebration to offer prayers for the nation and its leaders.

Fintiri also congratulated Muslims across the world for the commemoration of the birth of Prophet Mohammed.

He pointed out that amid the crisis of the day, Muslims should pray for the nation and her leaders.

He said the unfortunate #Endsars protest was a great setback to not only Adamawa State but the whole country, even as he regretted the loss of lives and wanton destruction of both public and private property.

While urging the people to show patriotism and commitment to the growth and development of the state, Fintiri said, “This time calls for fervent prayers for Allah to intervene towards the sustenance of the peace Adamawa is noted for”.

He called for understanding amongst the people, appealing to all to use the celebration for supplication to Allah for guidance in the way they respond to situations.

Also, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State felicitated Muslims in the state and across the world on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Malud, saying the celebration provides an avenue for Muslims to extol and reflect on the virtues of Prophet Muhammad who he said was sent by Allah as a mercy to mankind.

The governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, said the best way Muslims can celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is to emulate his remarkable character and virtues.

He also urged Muslims and all Nigerians to use this occasion to pray for the peace, progress and development of the country.

He said, “I congratulate the Muslim community in Osun and across the world on the celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Maulud. As we commemorate the birth of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), I urge my fellow Muslim brothers and sisters to emulate the remarkable character and virtues of Prophet Muhammad. This is the best way we can celebrate him.

“Prophet Muhammad was sent as a mercy to mankind by Allah. He was a great and compassionate leader. So, as his followers, we must always show compassion and love to one another irrespective of religious or ethnic differences.

“I admonish Muslims and all Nigerians to use this occasion of the commemoration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad to pray for peace, progress and development of our dear State and country at large.”

For his part, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State called for peaceful coexistence amongst the diverse ethnic and religious groups in the state, and charged the adherents to continue to sustain the peace that has defined the life of the state.

In a goodwill message to in the state on the occasion of the Eid-El-Maulud to commemorate the birth of Prophet Mohammed released by his chief press secretary (CPS) to the governor, Barrister Onyebuchi Ememanka, Ikpeazu urged them to see the occasion as a platform for spiritual renewal and to pray for calm and peace in the state, especially in the aftermath of the violent #EndSARS protests.

The statement noted: “He reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to be relentless in the pursuit of a conducive environment for everyone to pursue his or her legitimate undertakings and religion without any fear of molestation.”

Shun Actions That Are Inimical To Nigeria’s Growth, JNI Tells Nigerians

Meanwhile, the Jamatul Nasril Islam (JNI) yesterday urged Muslims to refrain from all actions that are inimical to the growth of the country.

Chairman of the JNI in Kogi State, Alhaji Usman Bello, made the appeal in Lokoja at a press conference to celebrate the birth of Prophet Mohammed.

He said that no nation could grow under an atmosphere of chaos and instability.

He advised Muslims to use the period to reflect on the state of the nation and be law-abiding.

Bello called on Muslims to continue to uphold the legacy of peace bequeathed to them by Prophet Mohammed, saying that recent happenings in the country had made it compelling for all Nigerians to work for peace.

“The fundamental message of the Prophet is love, peaceful co-existence and sharing of fellowship with all people of faith,” he said.

He also directed Imams of various Mosques in the state to conduct special prayer sessions for the country and all its leaders from local government to federal levels.

Bello also called on leaders at all levels to fear Allah in the discharge of their responsibilities to the citizens, saying that the situation in the country called for a sober reflection on the part of political leaders.

He urged the nation’s leaders to emulate the simplicity, humility and exemplary leadership style of Prophet Mohammed in order to put the country back on track and save it from collapse.

“The well-to-do individuals should show empathy to the poor and the needy in the society and forgive one another in the spirit of Eid-el-Maulud,” he said.

Bello commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the way he had been handling issues pertaining to religion since his assumption of office, especially the establishment of the inter-religious council.

He also commended Governor Yahaya Bello for his encouragement and support to religious groups in the state.

He urged the governor to continue to ensure peaceful co-existence of the people irrespective of religion and tribe.

ACF Urges Youths To Embrace Peace

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has felicitated with Muslims as they mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, urging Nigerians to ensure peaceful coexistence in the interest of the nation.

The ACF made the call in a statement issued by its national publicity secretary, Mr Emmanuel Yawe, on Thursday in Kaduna.

The statement noted: “The chairman of Arewa Consultative Forum, Chief Audu Ogbe and all his members are therefore sending a solemn appeal to all Nigerians to accept peace, patience and perseverance.

“As these are the attributes of Prophet Muhammad that distinguished him and that will bring unity and progress to our country”.

The ACF noted that the Maulud celebration was coming at a time Nigeria was going through difficulties, even as he urged youths in the country to avoid violence.

It said, “Our country is mired in deep crises of violent demonstrations, killings and looting at an unprecedented level.

“The events of the past few weeks do not portray us as a Godly people that we are known all over the world to be.

“The Forum is particularly urging the youth to avoid violent street demonstrations and the unprecedented looting of public and private properties.

“They should rather engage the government in useful dialogue,” it added.