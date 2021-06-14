Governors of the 36 States of the Federation, will on Wednesday meet over the return to work by the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) and the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN).

According to a statement by the head, media affairs of the Nigerian Governors Forum( NGF), Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, efforts were already underway in all states of the federation, to either constitute the State Account Allocation Committees (SAAC) or to inaugurate them, preparatory to the granting of full autonomy to the two arms of government, namely, the legislature and the judiciary at the subnational level.

He noted that JUSUN and PASAN had been on a nationwide strike for more than two months, while governors of the 36 states worked day-and-night to establish modalities for their autonomy in conformity with constitutional provisions.

“The governors’ meeting will be briefed before deliberating on the Memorandum of Action (MoA) of this main item on the agenda.

“According to the invitation to all the 36 Governors as issued by the Director-General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, Mr Asishana Bayo Okauru, the governors will be updated on the activities of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid 19, a regular feature of the governors’ meetings, by the Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa who heads the governors’ interface with the PTF.

“The meeting will also review the agenda of the NEC which takes place a day after,” he said.

He also added that other items on the agenda include the regular update on the States’ Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability f

(SFTAS) to provide states’ status on their DLI’s and upcoming deadlines.

“The meeting will also receive two presentations: Director General, Bureau of Public Enterprises, will make a presentation regarding Unlocking Liquidity through Sale/Optimization of State-owned Redundant/Sub-Optimal Assets while Policy Development Facility (PDF) Bridge Programme will discuss Diversification and Non-oil Export Opportunities for States Post-Covid-19,” he added.