Following the continuous unstable power supply in the past couple of weeks, power projects delivery across the states will dominate conversation when state governors meet on Wednesday.

According to a statement by the spokesman of the Nigeria Governors Forum( NGF), Abdulrazaque Bello Barkindo, the governors have sought the attendance of the minister of power, Engineer Aliyu Abubakar, according to an invitation issued to all governors by the director general of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, Mr Asishana Bayo Okauru,

Okauru pointed out that the virtual NGF meeting which is the third of its type this year slated for Wednesday would commence at 2pm prompt.

According to the statement, the economy will also feature prominently at the meeting as the chief economic adviser to the president, Dr Doyin Salami, has also been invited to discuss the Nigerian economy and his new perspectives. Doyin Salami, was until this appointment in January, chairman of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC).

“Another critical sector that the Governors will be deliberating upon is Health Care Delivery in the country. The health minister Dr Osagie Ehanire will be briefing the governors on oxygen supply and the rehabilitation of General Hospitals.

“The two ministers are expected to address the governors before the other two presentations. There will also be the regular briefings from SFTAS and the CARERS programs on which the Governors are expected to be updated.

