By Michael Oche,

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has said a breakaway faction of the union, the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) is being backed by some governors who are not ready to pay teachers salaries.

The NUT said the aim is to destabilise the union and create division among teachers so as not to protect their welfare.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing journalists in Abuja, President of NUT, Dr Nasir Idris, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Kelvin Nwankwo, carpeted ASUSS for “making false claim to have obtained judgement at the Supreme Court to unionize secondary school teachers”

He maintained that such matter was never before the apex court, appealing to all secondary teachers not to fall prey to the propaganda employed by ASUSS leadership and its sponsors.

“Can ASUSS go on strike? No! They cannot. That is why we are saying some people are using them. Especially some state governors that are not ready to perform their duties by paying salaries to workers. The Bible says a worker is worthy of his wage.

“But these people (governors) are denying the teachers these aspects of their constitutional requirements as a governor or as a leader. Therefore, they will quickly say, Okay, if you go on strike, let me call this group and then, let them be teaching. We are doing ourselves!

“How I wish they (ASUSS members) could come back to their senses and know that they are doing themselves a very big harm. I want to urge us to know that the law says no other union should exist where a union is already existing in a particular trade.

Although ASUSS is still undergoing registration processes to become a trade union, it has locked horns in a legal battle with the NUT over rights to operate as a parallel union within the basic education system.

While the battle lingers, NUT claims that ASUSS as a breakaway faction was only seeking relevance hence cannot stand as registrable trade union, because it is unconstitutional for two unions with common interest to exist side by side.

According to NUT, it was high time it unequivocally lay bare and throw light on the deliberate mischief, misinterpretation and falsehood being circulated that the Supreme Court on the 15th January 2021 delivered judgement granting Secondary School Teachers a new Trade Union known as Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools ASUSS.

NUT also alleged that the then Minister of Labour and Productivity in 2008 made a unilateral move to register ASUSS as a trade union contrary to the provisions of the Trade Union Act 2004.

“To the best of our knowledge, the subject matter on appeal is ASUSS vs NUT, which is before the Supreme Court bothering on the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court to grant the restraining order sought by the Nigeria Union of Teachers against the Hon. Minister of Labour and Productivity to unilaterally register a Trade Union contrary to the provisions of the Trade Union Act.

“In accordance with the decision of the Supreme Court, the great NUT is awaiting the transmission of the matter to the Court of Appeal for the rehearing on jurisdiction of the Federal High Court, “he stated.

While buttressing the position of the union, Nwankwo said the provision of the Third Schedule of the Trade Unions Act provides that NUT shall exercise jurisdiction over: “Teachers employed in educational institutions of all types, but excluding Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges of Education and other tertiary institutions.” as severally established by the Registrar of Trade Unions, that Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) is the body that is statutorily registered to organize teachers in primary and secondary schools in Nigeria.

“With this provision of the Trade Union Act we call on all teachers of secondary schools in Nigeria to disregard the baseless claim by ASUSS as no such matter of membership of Secondary School Teachers was before the Supreme court and the Status of NUT in unionizing teachers of primary and secondary schools remains sacrosanct and backed by the Jurisdictional Scope of trade unions as contained in the Trade Union Act, “he noted.

On the possibility of resolving the impasse out of Court, Nwankwo said they have extended an olive branch to ASUSS to reunite, irrespective of their differences.

“We are ready to welcome the breakaway faction back, remember the story of the prodigal son, we have been giving them the olive branch, the more the merrier, in negotiating any welfare for our members, we stand to gain more if we are more in number, we want them back.”