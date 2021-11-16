The Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi, on Tuesday said that the South-East Governors’ Forum has initiated conversations and discussions with various segments of the zone to ensure the security of lives and properties of residents.

Governor Umahi who is the chairman of the Forum said that there have been serious concerns following the activities of kidnappers and unknown gunmen, which have led to killings and wanton destruction of properties in the region.

Governor Umahi represented by his deputy, Barr. Kelechi Igwe, made the disclosure at the 9th and 10th combined Zik Lecture Series held at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka Anambra State.

“We have initiated conversations and discussions with various segments of the zone to tackle some genuine concerns which was misinterpreted and hijacked by some faceless people masquerading as unknown gunmen to cripple the economy of the zone.

“As the chief security officers of our respective States, we are committed to carry out our constitutional mandate of protecting lives and properties of the South-East zone,” he said.

The governor called on the National and State Assemblies to take urgent steps to address some sections of the constitution that are inconsistent with modern trends and capabilities that interrogate the nation’s current security threat.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for embarking on comprehensive multi-sectoral approach in strengthening the security structures of the country.

While commending the organisers of the Zik Lecture Series for their initiative, Governor Umahi noted that the late Nnamdi Azikiwe represents the symbol of nationalism who made valuable contributions to the socio-political development of Nigeria.

In a lecture titled, “Security, Governance and Nation-building”, the governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, attributed the current security challenges to the inability to settle some fundamental questions of nationhood and find points of convergence in a plural society like Nigeria.

“One of the most critical factors for the success of any nation is the achievements of a broad and enduring consensus among the elite drawn from various walks of life on fundamental set of questions that are germane to the establishment and nurturing of a stable foundation for the pursuit of security and development,” Fayemi said.

Governor Fayemi, who is the chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) called on Nigerians to shun ethinicsm and come together to tackle insecurity in order to build a more virile nation.