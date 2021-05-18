Governors of the 36 states of the federation will be convening their 30th teleconference meeting tomorrow to address issues on the contentious Executive Order 10, the third wave of COVID-19, among other s.

According to a statement by the head, public affairs, of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Abdulrazaque Bello- Barkindo, the meeting which will be the seventh this year will be virtual as usual.

He said the meeting will cover lessons for states and actions for Governors on Sustainability as well as the adoption of SaaS E-procurement.

“The Governors’ PTF Committee, headed by Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, which is charged with the responsibility of liaising between the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and the Governors’ Forum, will brief the Forum on health matters arising from the coming of the third wave of COVID-19.

“Furthermore, there will be a presentation from the Honourable Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Sabo Nanono about the 2nd Phase of Farmers’ Enumeration.

“There will also be another presentation by the Director-General, Bureau for Public Enterprises, Mr. Alexander Ayoola Okoh on Unlocking Liquidity through Sale/Optimization of State-owned Redundant/Sub-Optimal Assets.

“Last but by no means the least, the Director General of the NGF, Mr Asishana B Okauru will give feedback on the series of Executive Order 10 meetings with the Minister of Labour and Employment: Dr Chris Ngige about the ongoing industrial action by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria and the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria,” he stated.