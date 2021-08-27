Governors under the auspices of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) say they will take a final position on Value Added Tax (VAT) after the Supreme Court pronouncement.

The Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt had declared that it is the Rivers State government and not the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) that should collect Valued Added Tax (VAT) and Personal Income Tax (PIT) in the state.

However, FIRS has urged taxpayers, especially those in Rivers State, to continue to pay their VAT to it to avoid paying penalties for failure to do so.

Ekiti State governor and chairman of the NGF, Kayode Fayemi, after the meeting of the forum on Wednesday night, said, “On the recent Federal High Court judgment on VAT, the forum resolved not to make any pronouncements until all litigations regarding the matter were concluded.

On the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) recently assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari the governors, resolved to work with the Steering Committee set up by the president to oversee the process of the implementation of the Act headed by the minister of state for petroleum resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, on the areas of concern to the forum. A committee for this purpose chaired by the governor of Nasarawa State with membership of the governors of Abia, Ogun Kwara, Akwa Ibom, Gombe and Kaduna was constituted.

On the ongoing doctors’ strike, he said, “Following an update by Dr. Ahmad Abdulwahab regarding the ongoing strike action by members of the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), the forum resolved to take a mediatory role to facilitate dialogue between NARD and the affected states.

He said the forum’s senior health advisor, Dr Ahmad Abdulwahab, briefed governors on the emerging cholera outbreak in the country which has so far affected 23 states, with over 47,000 cases recorded.

“State governors took a common position on a holistic approach to addressing health security challenges by domesticating the National Action Plan for Health Security with the support from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to build core health security capacities in surveillance, laboratory network, emergency operations and workforce in all states.

“On COVID-19 Vaccine Administration, the Forum received an update on the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out for the country from the Executive Director / Chief Executive Officer of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, who informed members that 3,363 vaccination sites across the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT have been designated for the roll out of the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination.