Under fire, state governors have moved to clear the air over allegation that they hoarded palliatives meant cushion the effect of COVID-19 in their respective states.

The governors have vehemently denied hoarding the relief items insisting that information circulating in the social media are erroneous and mischievous.

Sevaral groups, the latest being the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), have asked the federal and state governments to immediately release all COVID-19 palliatives and welfare materials being looted by hoodlums from warehouses across the country to Nigerians.

NLC president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, also called for the investigation of officials who hoarded the palliative provisions.

The Congress said it had followed with keen concern the unfolding incidents across the country of mass storming and looting of relief welfare materials and provisions stored away in different warehouses.

Wabba said these relief palliatives and provisions are believed to have been procured by government to relieve citizens of the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown and the associated hardship.

He said, “It is obvious that the palliative provisions that were procured by government for immediate distribution to the mass of our people at their critical time of need and to assuage the hardship occasioned by the lockdown were hoarded and held back by some government officials.

“The reasons for this have not been made known to the public. We also understand that many of the palliative provisions are already getting rotten in the warehouses where they were stored.

“While we condemn the ensuing mass looting of both the Covid-19 palliatives and non-Covid-19 palliatives and non-Covid-19 palliative materials, we equally deplore the conduct of some government officials who stored away relief materials that should have been distributed to the masses of our people at their very trying times of need.

“We call on the Federal Government to investigate the conduct of those who hoarded the palliative provisions. In order to forestall riotous plundering of the remaining relief palliatives, the Nigeria Labour Congress demands that the Federal Government should order the immediate release of all the welfare provisions and materials to citizens.

“As we had demanded in the past, the distribution of the palliative provisions should be transparent, and inclusive with active participation of mass-based citizen groups. This directive should apply to state governments many of which are chiefly culprit in this regards. Government officials cannot afford to create a scenario that precipitates mass unrest at this very delicate and fragile milieu in global history.”

But spurning the allegations, governors of the 36 states of the federation dismissed insinuations that states were hoarding the palliatives that were collected.

In a statement by the head, media affairs, of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Abdulrazaque Bello – Barkindo, the governors noted that since the #EndSARS demonstrations started, they held several meetings to address the underlying concerns, with members of the forum aligning themselves with the call for justice leading to the setting up of judicial panels in the States of the Federation against Police brutality.

Noting that a lot of the information circulating in the social media needed to be fact-checked, the governors pleaded with members of the public to desist from spreading rumours which further creates panic and stampede.

The statement noted: “For example, some of the properties stolen and vandalized, include palliatives set aside for vulnerable members of society.

“The NGF reemphasizes and corrects the impression that palliatives found in warehouses that were broken into in Lagos and some other States were kept in storage for members of the society especially our vulnerable citizens.

“The erroneous impression in the public domain that these palliatives were hoarded is not just inaccurate, entirely erroneous and untrue but also mischievous, to say the least.

“For the avoidance of doubt, some of the palliatives had the CACOVID stamp embossed on them, meaning that their source is unambiguous.

“As we know, CACOVID operations are mainly domiciled in Lagos, being the headquarters of most of the public-spirited organisations, corporate bodies and individuals that came together to form the Coalition Against COVID-19; CACOVID.

“Until mid-October, when the NGF had its last meeting, up to ten States had not participated in the flag-off ceremonies for the distribution of palliatives in their States. This was because the items meant for distribution in these states had not been completely received from CACOVID.

“Some other States that still had palliatives in their warehouses chose to keep a strategic reserve ahead of a projected second wave of Covid-19”.

The governors pointed out that as of a couple of weeks ago some states were still receiving palliatives from the federal government through the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

“The NGF wishes to state categorically that no State has been involved in or has hoarded any palliatives”, the governors stated, assuring all contributors to the palliatives that prior to the looting of the warehouses, states had kept full accounts of all the items received and distributed.

Calling on members of the public to check their facts, the governors said, “While we all recognize the need for improved governance we should be careful not to damage ourselves by pushing the wrong narrative.

“The State Governors are doing their very best under the circumstances to ameliorate the needs of the teeming population. The Nigeria Governors’ Forum stands for justice, improved governance and a progressive Nigeria”.

We Were Distributing Items In Kwara Before Hoodlums Struck, Says CACOVID Coordinator

Claims that the Kwara State government diverted or hoarded the palliatives meant for the vulnerable households in the state are false and unsubstantiated as no less than 15 of the 16 local government areas had benefited before the store was looted, the private sector-led Coalition Against COVID-19 Foundation said yesterday.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had flagged off the official distribution of the palliatives on August 11, 2020 following the handover of the goods by the private sector-led body.

Speaking on a live programme on Midland FM in Ilorin, CACOVID representative in Kwara State, Taoheed Adewale Fasasi said, “In terms of distribution of the palliatives, it’s been an excellent performance for Kwara State especially in terms of three key things. One, identification of the beneficiaries. We’ve always feared that this could be where there will be problem because we don’t want it to get to the wrong hands. But they (state government) have been able to come up with lists that come directly from the grassroots. And, with this, we know how many families that were given. We have recordings of how many families that were given.

“We were in Jebba (Moro, Kwara North), for instance, and it was not just about distribution, we saw the families. We know where they are and what they do and things like that. The distribution was not hidden. It was more or less like CACOVID handing over to the beneficiaries. The assistance from the (state) committee has been wonderful.”

Fasasi said the monitoring and evaluation team of CACOVID was on the field to ensure that the palliatives got to the right persons across the state, asserting that its reports do not support the claims that the government hoarded the palliatives.

“It is not just about handing over to the state but ensuring that it gets to where it is supposed to get to. We always have a monitoring team. Apart from being a member, I have a monitoring team that’s also checking me at every point in time. It is CACOVID’s way of doing things. As the state committee was getting it out, we were interacting with the beneficiaries. We have the videos. We went there based on those identified,” he added.

Architect Kale Belgore, Counsellor to Kwara State governor and State Government Focal Person on the palliatives, explained that beneficiaries across least 15 of the 16 local governments had collected their items last Friday when the hoodlums attacked the Cargo Terminal where the palliatives were warehoused.

He added: “We were loading the one for Offa (the 16th and last local government to get theirs) on Friday when the hoodlums attacked the place. In fact, some trucks containing palliatives had left for Offa. So, the hoodlums vandalised the trucks and made away with the remaining palliatives for Offa and what was to be distributed for some umbrella bodies of some physically challenged people, the blind colony, orphanages, and correctional centres, among others.”

The state government meanwhile has said the palliatives that the gederal government handed to it on October 13 were meant for victims of the recent rainstorm and flood in at least eight local government areas of the state.

The government said the distribution, which was being done by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), had been carried out in Asa, Ilorin South, Ilorin East, and parts of Ilorin West before the hoodlums looted the warehouse in Ilorin.

The remaining palliatives that were looted were meant for the victims in Edu, Moro, Patigi and Ifelodun local governments, according to the government, insisting that no palliatives were diverted or hoarded.

Another Abuja warehouse looted

Meanwhile, hoodlums yesterday broke into a warehouse belonging to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) where COVID-19 palliatives are kept at Secretariat Road, Gwagwalada area council and looted various items.

Some of the items looted by the hoodlums included bags of rice, cartoons of indomie noodles, spagetti, macaroni, bags of fertilisers, Indorama products, brand new motor bikes, grinding machines, bags of salt, bags of sugar, and cartoons of soaps.

Our reporter gathered that at about 8.43am yesterday youths gathered within the area leading to the warehouse, which was built recently by the Gwagwalada area council.

As they gathered in hundreds, shouting and expressing anger over the sufferings in the land, they were joined by motorcyclists who came with stories of looting and raid from other parts of the country.

By 9 am, security personnel could no longer control the crowd comprising mostly youths and women who forced their way into the warehouse, broke the doors and part of the wall and began looting all items inside the building.

Some of the hoodlums climbed fences from adjacent compounds near WAEC office, while others fought their way through the back of Fidelity Bank premises, even as parts of the roofs of the warehouse were broken by hoodlums to provide access into the hall.

Meanwhile, three women were said to have been trampled on and fainted during the looting of the palliatives.

They had to be helped out of the building and assisted with sachets of water.

Our reporter reports that personnel of the Nigeria Civil Defence and Security Corps, the Nigeria Police and the Brigade of Guards of the Nigeria Army, who arrived the venue early, blocking the roads with their vehicles, were overpowered and watched as people made away with the COVID -19 palliatives.

In the same vein, an angry mob continued to loot various warehouses located at the popular Idu Industrial layout, taking away different furniture materials, including doors, window frames, cutting machines, welding machines, chairs, tables other valuables.

As of time of filing this report, the looting spree was in progress, without any security personnel to challenge the hoodlums.

Meanwhile, the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello has ordered the arrest and prosecution of the people who broke the FCT warehouse in Gwagwalada area Council and looted the food items in the store.

Bello gave the order during an emergency security meeting with leaders of various security agencies in the city yesterday, even as he asked those who looted food items to return them immediately.

The minister disclosed that there would be massive deployments of security agencies to safeguard factories and warehouses at Idu industrial area, stating that what was ongoing was no longer #EndSARS protest, but broad daylight robbery by hoodlums.

Also speaking, the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu condemned the looting in strong terms, adding that no nation could survive without a food reserve which are being looted across the country, even as she called on council chairmen and royal fathers to reach out to opinion molders unite the people against looters.

741 Arrested In FCT, Kwara, Rivers, Adamawa, Taraba, Plateau, Kaduna

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command yesterday said it has arrested 51 persons suspected to be involved in last Sunday looting of properties kept in various warehouses in Idu Industrial Layout.

Commissioner of Police (CP) for the FCT, CP Bala Ciroma, who disclosed this during the parade of the suspects at the command headquarters yesterday, added the command also recovered some looted items at Jabi-Daki-biu, Idu Industrial Layout and Karimo axis.

Some of the items recovered, according to the Commissioner of Police, include 52 bags of rice (5kgs), two bags of rice (50kgs), four cartoons of Eva soap, big sack of spaghetti, sack of tomatoe paste, 20 trousers, 17 wrappers, 33 shirts, three cartoons of soya oil, two cartoons of noodles, including other items.

Ciroma revealed that the command has also deployed tactical strategies, such as diligent motorised and foot patrols, as well as personnel to key infrastructure, in collaboration with other sister agencies, in partnership with community stakeholders and other covet strategies.

He therefore warned persons engaged in all forms of criminality, especially the looting and vandalisation of properties within the FCT, adding that the Police would not condone any act capable of undermining the safety of lives and properties of FCT residents.

Similarly, security operatives in Kwara State have arrested 144 suspects in connection with the last weekend looting of government and private property in Ilorin, the state capital.

This is just as the state government has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state capital. The curfew has been relaxed to between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin yesterday, the state commissioner of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, said that the arrest of the suspects was as a result of combined efforts of security agencies operating in the state.

Egbetokun who confirmed that two government warehouses and lots of privately-owned property were attacked by the hoodlums said that the violence was well coordinated and led by some hardened criminals.

He said large quantity of looted property have also been recovered, including two vehicles used to cart away loot.

Egbetokun called on those who still have looted property in their possession to voluntarily surrender them, adding that such people would not be prosecuted.

In Rivers, the state Police Command has arrested 21 suspected members of the disbanded Indigenous People of Biafra in connection with the violence that greeted the #EndSARS protests in parts of the state.

Parading the suspects before journalists at Police headquarters in Port Harcourt yesterday, the commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, said the suspected IPOB members had attacked three police stations in Oyigbo local government area and vandalized several vehicles belonging to the police

Mukan who said the suspects who are currently undergoing investigations had also killed three policemen in the course of the attacks however assured of the resolve of the police to secure lives and properties of residents of the state.

Also, the Police Command in Adamawa has arrested 120 suspected hoodlums who disguised as #ENDSARS protesters and looted items from government and private warehouses on Sunday.

DSP Suleiman Nguroje, spokesman for the command, said this while speaking with newsmen yesterday in Yola.

Nguroje said that the command recovered many stolen items from the suspects, including tractors, cars and farm implements.

He said that investigation was ongoing to arrest other suspects and recover more stolen items.

In Taraba, the state Police Command yesterday announced the arrest of 23 hoodlums who allegedly looted government and private properties in the name of #ENDSARS protest.

DSP David missal, the Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), announced this while briefing journalists at the police headquarters Jalingo.

In Plateau, the state commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka yesterday said that the command has arrested over 357 suspects for looting in the state.

CP Egbuka made this known while addressing journalists in Jos, the state capital.

According to him, a trailer carrying some loots where also intercepted and arrested by security operatives, adding that the Plateau State government is giving these looters the grace to return immediately, every looted item to the nearest local government office not later than Wednesday 28/10/2020.

“Anyone found in possession of any looted item after this date will be arrested and brought to book”, he added.

In Kaduna, the state Police Command has arrested and paraded 25 suspects in connection with last Saturday looting of COVID-19 palliatives at various warehouses within the State capital.

The arrested suspected who were immediately charged to the Chief Magistrate Court yesterday evening after they were paraded before journalists include a woman.

NASS Vows Justice For Victims Of Police Brutality

Meanwhile, the National Assembly has said it will collaborate with the Executive arm of government to ensure justice for victims of misconduct and rights abuses by personnel of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who disclosed this, added that in order to discourage impunity, the National Assembly will insist that the perpetrators of the alleged abuses be prosecuted and sanctioned as appropriate.

Lawan made the assurances to the Nigerian youths in a statement he personally signed and sent out to journalists on Monday in Abuja.

He said, “We will also work with the Executive to ensure that the five-point demands of the #EndSARS protesters which the government has committed itself to are fully implemented.

“In spite of the unfortunate hijack of the protests against police brutality by hoodlums to unleash horrifying violence, arson, looting and wanton destruction of public and private property on the country, we will ensure that government fulfills the commitment it has made to the well-meaning agitators for police reform and good governance.

Looting May Trigger Resurgence Of COVID-19, FG Warns EndSars Protesters

Meanwhile, the federal government yesterday warned that #EndSars protests and the looting of warehouses across the country may trigger a resurgence of the Covid -19 pandemic in the country .

Secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this during the briefing of the presidential task force on Covid-19 in Abuja .

Mustapha who is also the chairman of the PTF said, “Today, you will also observe that most of the Ministers are not present because they are out of station for community and stakeholder engagements.

“Over the past two weeks, Nigerians have focused attention on two important issues namely: the protests by youths which has unfortunately metamorphosed into an unprecedented safety and security situation; andCOVID-19 developments in-country and around the world.

“Both activities are critical to our nation because: the security situation impacts negatively on our economy, social life, international reputation and ability to effectively coordinate the National Response.

“The large gatherings witnessed during the protests and during the break-ins at various ware houses, homes and looting of stores puts us at a great risk of resurgence of the virus”.

The PTF also called on hoodlums to stop invading medical warehouses as the medicines there are stored under specific conditions.

Speaking at the daily briefing yesterday, the PTF coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu, explained that vaccines and medicals used to fight the COVID-19 pandemic are stored in warehouses across the country and urged the hoodlums to stop carting away these items.

He further explained that some of the food items looted in warehouses across the country were donations from private individuals, CACOVID, who have gathered their funds to support the government in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The PTF further stated that “of particular concern to the PTF is the issue of palliatives found and looted from various warehouses around the country.

Lagos Banks Record Low Turnout Of Customers After Curfew

Meanwhile, commercial banks in Lagos State yesterday witnessed gradual return of business after the 24-hour curfew imposed on residents was lifted with low turnout of customers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who visited banks in Iganmu, Bode Thomas, Okota and Ejigbo axis to monitor the situation, observed that most banks attended to few customers.

At United Bank for Africa and First Bank of Nigeria, Iganmu branch, customers were scanty as one could easily count them.

On Bode Thomas, the Guarantee Trust Bank, Fidelity Bank and Access Bank also had few customers waiting in the banks for various transactions.

The situation was the same at most banks around Okota and Ejigbo and Egbe.

Mrs Joke Aderunmobi, a teacher and a customer in Okota said she carried out her transactions with ease because people were not many compared to previous weeks.

“I live very close by; this is my branch. After COVID-19 lockdown each time I visited the bank, I will meet a large crowd of people waiting to carry out various transactions. It’s usually frustrating but today here I am seated without crowd and everything is going on peacefully,” she said.

Another customer, Alhaji Rafiu Mohammed, a fruit dealer said he believed the reason banks witnessed fewer customers was because of the tension in the state.

Osinbajo Chairs C’ttee On Youth Employment, Social Safety Nets, National Unity

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is to head a committee set up to engage the youths, representatives of Civil Society Organizations, religious and traditional leaders, on employment, social safety net programmes, and national unity among other key issues of concern.

The committee constituted by the National Economic Council (NEC) comprise governors representing the six geopolitical zones.

After more than four hours of deliberations at an emergency meeting of NEC, a resolution was reached by the Council that the deeper reasons behind the #ENDSARS protests and its fallouts should be addressed by both the federal and state governments.

According to a statement by the spokesman of the vice president, Laolu Akande, the committee would be chaired by Osinbajo who presided over the meeting attended by the Governors, FCT Minister,

Central Bank Governor, Inspector General of Police, representatives from the Military, the Directorate of State Security, and the National Human Rights Commission. He listed the members of the committee to include governors of Sokoto, Borno, Niger ,Ondo, Ebonyi and Delta states .

Akande said the Committee which is to commence work immediately will develop a comprehensive framework under the auspices of the Council that would coordinate joint actions and steps to be taken by both the Federal and State Governments to examine the fundamental issues underlining the protests and arrive at effective solutions, including how to enhance Nigeria’s national security.

Supporting President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to a complete overhaul of the nation’s security services, NEC also commended the Police and security agencies for manner in which they handled the protests in some states.

He said, “Rising from the Emergency Meeting of the National Economic

Council (NEC) held today, Monday, 26th October 2020, members commiserated and expressed sincere condolences to all those who have been injured, suffered the death of a loved one or lost property since the hijacking of the EndSARS demonstrations by criminals and hoodlums across the country.

“The Council observed the low morale of security operatives during the period and members resolved to commend the Nigerian Police and all the security agencies for their handling of what is clearly an unprecedented problem.

“Council affirmed an unequivocal belief and assurance that most members of the nation’s security personnel are law-abiding and are capable of restoring law and order in the country.

“NEC also supported President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to a complete overhaul of the country’s security services by improving the capacity of security officers across the rank and file while providing them with the necessary equipment to carry out their jobs effectively.

“NEC enjoined the CACOVID leadership to come out with an independent statement on the status of the distribution of palliatives donated to States which should clearly explain the circumstances behind the delay in the distribution of food items domiciled in warehouses across the country”.

SERAP Threatens Legal Action As NBC Fines 3 Media Houses Over #EndSARS Protest Reportage

The National Broadcasting Station (NBC) yesterday sanctioned Channels Television, African Independent Television (AIT) and Arise TV over its broadcast which allegedly led to the escalation of violence across the country.

This is just as the Socio-Economic Rights NBC to court over N9 million fines it imposed on Channels TV, AIT and Arise TV.

The regulatory body accused the stations of airing unverified images of the alleged shooting. The fine ranges between N2 million and N3million.

Addressing a news conference in Abuja, the acting director general, Prof Armstrong Idachaba warned the stations that if they continue to follow such path, the full weight of the law would be brought to bear on them.

“We will not hesitate to suspend the operating licence of such stations. This is to serve as a deterrent to broadcasters who deliberately ignore to verify stories before they broadcast,” he said.

He said the sanction the Commission announced was the B category and if they fail to adhere to broadcast code, then the A category punishment would be unleashed, which is the suspension of the operating license.

Announcing the sanction he said, “In line with the provisions of section 5.6.9 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code which states that; ‘the broadcaster shall be held liable for any breach of the Code emanation from the use of material from User Generated Sources’. The Commission has therefore sanctioned Arise TV, Channels TV and AIT in line with the provisions of the Broadcasting Code.

The Commission called on broadcasters to always ensure that when they use User Generated Sources (UGC) and Social media sources, they must ensure their veracity and authenticity.

But the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) threatened to drag the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to court over N9 million fines it imposed on Channels TV, AIT and Arise TV.

While condemning the N3 million fines imposed on the three media houses, over their coverage of the #EndSARS protests, SERAP, alleged that the sanctions is a push to silence independent media and voices.

The civil society organisation, who made this claim in a statement issued in Lagos on Monday by its deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare also described the fines as unconstitutional.

PDP Faults NBC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also condemned the fine slammed on major broadcast stations over their reportage of the EndSARS protest in various parts of the country.

In a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP asserted that the rush to impose monetary fines on the television stations by the National Broadcast Commission (NBC), smacked of a fresh attempt to further gag the media, suppress free speech and Nigerians’ access to information.

“Indeed, this clampdown on broadcast stations, if anything, has heightened widespread public apprehensions of attempts at concealments of details and suppression of material evidence relating to human rights violations during the protest”.