A governorship aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State, Hon Kefas Wungak Ropshik has disclosed that the best approach and solution to security challenges in the state is to engage all traditional rulers and vigilante in the various communities.

The philanthropist said the traditional institution which is supposed to be the number one foundation for information collection as far as security is concerned has been relegated to the background.

Hon Ropshik who is also known as Kefiano made the disclosure at NUJ Secretariat Jos during a press conference to declare his intention to contest the 2023 Plateau State governorship seat under the PDP.

He said the security of the state is his main focus, adding that if elected he would engage traditional institutions and use community policing to tackle insecurity challenges.

He added that the traditional rulers gather more intelligence than what the states and federal governments would gather and as such, he would strengthen the traditional institutions for proper security across the state.

He said that in empowering the traditional institutions with relevant policies, adequate funding must be made available to them to efficiently tackle insecurity challenges.

According to him, for proper security of lives and property of the people and the prompt containment of growing challenges, traditional institutions must be engaged.

According to him, “Looking at the demography of Plateau political history it is occupied by the older generation. It is time to give the opportunity to young people. The youth should not be relegated to the background.